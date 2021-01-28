The police detained a native of Chechnya Said-Muhammad Dzhumaev, who had a fight at an unsanctioned rally in Moscow with riot police. This is reported by the edition Baza in your Telegram channel.

There are currently no official comments on the fact of Dzhumaev’s detention.

According to information Telegramchannel Mash, a young man was detained in the Pskov region, now he is being taken for interrogation to the Investigative Committee in Moscow.

Earlier, his parents said that Dzhumaev was at the rally by accident – they called the incident an unfortunate coincidence of circumstances not related to the support of Alexei Navalny and his political views.

The next day after the protest, State Duma deputy and adviser to the head of Chechnya, Adam Delimkhanov, turned to a Chechen who had fought with riot policemen. In his video message, he called on Dzhumaev to surrender as soon as possible to the authorities, for example, the Chechen. He also promised that Ramzan Kadyrov would help “resolve the issue with the authorities.” Delimkhanov said that they had already talked to Dzhumaev’s father, and urged the young man to get in touch via Instagram.

On the afternoon of January 23, uncoordinated actions in support of Alexei Navalny were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of Russia. He was arrested on 18 January for repeated violations of the terms of probation in the Yves Rocher case.