Fighters of the Akhmat Kadyrov Special Police Regiment appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin because of the publications of Novaya Gazeta about the massacres in the republic. Video published in Instagram– shelf account.

In the published footage, fighters lined up on the territory of the regiment with grenade launchers, machine guns, light machine guns, sniper rifles and shields. There are also armored vehicles on the site.

“We, the fighters of the special police regiment named after the legendary person, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, are asking you to pay attention to the vile attacks of the fake newspaper, which is Novaya Gazeta, against our fighters,” complained the regiment commander Zamid Chalaev.

Related materials Flock feeling Chechens are ready to support Kadyrov in any incomprehensible situation

The security officials also declared their readiness to carry out any order of Putin and noted that after a successful special operation to destroy the last gang of terrorists in Chechnya, an information war was launched against the regiment. “They, of course, do not like that our regiment has made a great contribution to the establishment of peace and order on the territory of the Chechen Republic and today stands firmly in the defense of the integrity of Russia,” the message says. According to the fighters, they are no stranger to fighting the country’s enemies in open combat.

Earlier, in the center of Grozny, a popular gathering was held because of the publication of Novaya Gazeta. Among those gathered were hundreds of relatives of active and deceased soldiers of the Kadyrov police regiment. Residents of the republic turned to Putin with a request to assess the “slanderous articles.”

The Chechen Press Minister Akhmed Dudayev also reacted to the article about the massacres. He urged not to consider the employees of “Novaya Gazeta” who are engaged in “writing heinous fakes” as journalists, and said that “Akhmat is power.”

On Monday, March 15, Novaya Gazeta published the second part of its investigation into the executions in Chechnya. In it, a former employee of the Akhmat Kadyrov police patrol service regiment, senior police sergeant Suleiman Gezmakhmaev, spoke about the circumstances of the alleged murder of at least 13 people from the “list of 27”.