Chechen security officials threatened the citizens of the republic living abroad to create a “demand” in response to criticism of the regional authorities. The corresponding statement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya for the power bloc Abuzaid Vismuradov at a gathering of residents of the village of Akhmat-Yurt, “Caucasian Knot” reports.

“Everyone will have to answer for what has been said,” Vismuradov promised. – We have done and will do it, if it is the will of the Almighty. All of us who are in Europe, America, all the people have one padishah, Ramzan [Кадыров]”.

Related materials

According to the newspaper, the gathering in the ancestral village of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was dedicated to the statements of citizens who had left for other countries, in particular, the former emissary and field commander of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) Akhmed Zakayev. The participants of the gathering adopted a resolution condemning the Euro-Chkerian (as in Chechnya they call supporters of Ichkeria and critics of Kadyrov who left for Europe – approx. “Lenta.ru”), calling him a failed actor.

“What this creature says today, Zakayev … He and his family do not consider him a man. Everything has its time. If it is the will of the Almighty, we will get to them, ”said Aslan Iraskhanov, head of the Russian MIA Administration for the city of Grozny.

Local residents also discussed information about the torture of the moderator of the opposition Telegram channel 1ADAT Salman Tepsurkaev. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Chechnya Ruslan Alkhanov said that the blogger was punished for spreading defamatory “mothers and sisters of things”. “We, Chechens, have always protected everything that concerns wives, mothers and sisters,” he explained.

In early September, a video with the participation of Salman Tepsurkaev appeared on the network, in which he apologizes for his activities, says that he is punishing himself, and sits on a bottle. Later, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported evidence that Tepsurkayev had been abducted by residents of the republic. According to her, he was at the Terek SOBR base in Grozny. Then, Zakayev, who now lives in Great Britain, said that there was evidence of the Chechen authorities’ involvement in torturing a young man with a bottle.

After that, several popular gatherings were held in Chechnya at once, the participants of which condemned Tepsurkaev and Zakayev.