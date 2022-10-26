“The Ukrainian parliament has recognized the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. This is a much more than formal gesture: the Ukrainian people have recognized their own battle in our battle, their own sufferings in our sufferings, their own destiny in our destiny . There can never be freedom for anyone, as long as a single people, and even a single man, has to suffer slavery “. This is the letter that Akhmed Zakayev, prime minister of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria in exile, sent to the Italian Radicals to thank them for their support in the struggle for independence of the Chechen people and in which he underlines the first important milestone of recognition by the parliament of Kiev, October 18, of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.

“Today the Ukrainians are fighting for their independence, just as the Chechens have been doing for twenty-two long years – says Zakayev – Europe, which previously did not understand the importance of our battle, is now beginning to recognize that the war that is taking place today fighting on the banks of the Dnieper and in the Donbass began many years earlier, when Russia claimed to bend our spirit by breaking the bodies of our brothers, of our children, with the tracks of its tanks “.

“On this very important day for our nation, which marks the first concrete step towards regaining our freedom from oppression, I address you – Zakayev writes to the Radicals – who have believed in all this from the beginning, my heartfelt thanks for the support you have given, and continue to give, to our struggle. I hope that the purity of your ideals will enlighten the consciences of all free men. You will be welcome as brothers in free Chechnya “.