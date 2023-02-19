Home page politics

Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov (right) and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © Telegram/Ramzan Kadyrov

Another Wagner troupe? Chechen ruler Kadyrov also wants to build up a military force based on the example of Prigozhin’s mercenaries. The two show up together.

Moscow – Soon there could well be a second Russian private army like the Wagner group. Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov has praised the Russian mercenary force and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for their operations in Ukraine. The Wagner units achieved “impressive results,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel. Kadyrov further stated that he wanted to set up his own professional mercenary force. He wants to realize this once he is no longer in government office.

A photo showed Kadyrov together with Prigozhin. Kadyrov praised Wagner’s successes enthusiastically, saying: “Even though PMC storm brigades always take on an extremely difficult part of the work. Despite all the difficulties, Wagner achieves his goal in every situation.” He called Prigozhin his “brother”.

Kadyrov further wrote: “The fighters of the Chechen special forces ‘Akhmat’ can best speak about the positive qualities of their employees from the PMC. Together, side by side, in close cooperation, they rid the earth of fascist evil spirits” And: “So they go ahead systematically, remaining true to duty and military honor.”

Kadyrov and Prigozhin: Both are loyal to Putin but critical of Russia’s military

The alliance between the two can be seen as a political signal, because both are loyal to President Vladimir Putin, but are outspoken critics of the Russian military leadership. However, Prigozhin’s political influence seemed to be waning in recent weeks. The attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut was carried out with high losses, primarily by the Wagner mercenaries. They recently complained that the military was not giving them enough ammunition.

Russia also uses units from Chechnya in the Ukraine war. They formally belong to the police and national guard, but in practice they primarily follow Kadyrov’s command. Recently, it didn’t look like Prigozhin and Kadyrov would understand each other. However, the experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) see Kadyrov’s statements as a departure from Prigozhin towards the Kremlin.

“He probably refused to join Prigozhin’s renewed information attack on the Defense Ministry because his formal ties to the Kremlin and his position in the Russian government are more advantageous than any political relationship with Prigozhin could be,” the think-tank said in its latest status report. (cgsc with dpa)