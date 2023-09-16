Chechen leader and ‘Putin’s bloodhound’ Ramzan Kadyrov is said to be in critical condition in hospital. The Ukrainian military security service confirms this. Kadyrov, 46, is said to be in a coma. Who is this leader who cherishes the reputation of a brutal dictator?
Sanne Schelfaut, Bob van Huët
Latest update:
13:36
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Chechen #leader #Ramzan #Kadyrov #brutal #reputation #animal
Leave a Reply