Overview: Chechen leader predicts Russian take Azovstal factory, more EU sanctions on the way
These are the main developments from Wednesday evening and the night from Wednesday to Thursday:
- The leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, expects Russian military to take full control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Thursday. He said so in an online audio message. Ukrainian peace negotiators David Arakhamia and Mychajlo Podoljak say they are ready to hold a “special, unconditional” round of negotiations with the Russians in the besieged port city. The aim is to rescue the Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who are still in the Azovstal factory.
- The European Union plans a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, with restrictions on Russia’s energy sector, banking, imports and exports and transport. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message on Wednesday night, the BBC reported. “We are working to make it really painful for the Russian war machine and the Russian state as a whole,” Zelensky said.
- Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and her US and Ukrainian colleagues Janet Yellen and Serhi Marchenko have a plenary meeting of the G20 abandoned due to the participation of their Russian counterpart Anton Siluanov.
