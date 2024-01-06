Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Kadyrov is calling for sanctions against his horses and family members to be lifted. In return, prisoners of war should be released.

Grozny – The President of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, apparently proposed a deal at a meeting with former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter. Kadyrov's proposal: the sanctions against his family and his horses should be lifted. In return, he apparently wants to release Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to the Russian news portal The Insiders reported.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. (Archive image) © -/AP/dpa/Archive

Ukrainian prisoners of war against lifting sanctions: Kadyrov's curious proposal

Why he made this suggestion to Ritter is unclear. According to the report, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin's ally Kadyrov and Ritter met at a security summit in the Chechen capital Grozny. Ritter is an officer and also a former United Nations inspector responsible for overseeing the destruction of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction.

In return for the repeal, Kadyrov agreed to release 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The prisoners said this in a video that was said to have been shown to Ritter The Insiders said that the release of 20 fellow prisoners would be offered on the condition that sanctions against Kadyrov's family members, as well as his planes and horses, be lifted. One prisoner of war said, “If you meet these conditions, 20 Ukrainian soldiers will return home.”

Sanctions against Kadyrov and his family

Because of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the USA imposed sanctions against Kadyrov himself as well as his three wives and three daughters on September 15, 2022. Kadyrov's mother has been affected by the sanctions since August 24. Also Kadyrov's racehorses are no longer allowed to be with him or take part in races. Kadyrov stressed that sanctions against his mother, daughters and horses should be lifted. He kept himself out of the picture and did not ask for sanctions to be waived against him personally. (jek)