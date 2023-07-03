Yevgeny Pisarenko, commander of Akhmat, the Chechen armed formation deployed alongside the Russians, was killed in combat in Donbass. This was reported by Rbc, a Russian media aligned with the Kremlin, citing Pisarenko’s successor, Apta Alaudinov. Even the Telegram channel of Russian war correspondent Dmitry Kulko reports the death of Pisarenko, known as “velikii” (the great one). It is not disclosed when the commander was killed or specified in which location. In relaunching the news, Ukrainska Pravda recalls that the Akhmat battalion has been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion and that it was the first “volunteer” unit to sign a contract with the Russian armed forces by July 1, as it had also been requested from Wagner.