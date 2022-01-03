Ilyas Soltaev, an officer of the Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov Special Police Regiment, who called the Russian soldiers who began to storm Grozny on December 31, 1994, deleted his Instagram profile. His account (polkovnik__95), which had more than 85 thousand subscribers, is not available, writes “Caucasus. Realities” (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)…

In his profile, Soltaev, earlier in January, commented on the anniversary of the storming of Grozny by federal troops. At the moment, the original of his statement is not available, but screenshots of the corresponding stories of the special forces publishes TJ.

For several days, the Chechens crushed the detachments against the federals. Hundreds of pieces of equipment, thousands of killed invaders lay on the streets of Grozny Ilyas SoltaevCaptain of the special police regiment named after Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov

In response to the resonance caused by his statements, Soltaev published another story, in which he stated that previous publications were removed due to user complaints, and added: “Pigs, we called you that since childhood.”

The Chechen Interior Ministry, to which the Kadyrov police regiment belongs, and other law enforcement agencies have not yet reacted in any way to Soltayev’s statements.

The assault on Grozny during the first Chechen war began on December 31, 1994 and lasted for several months. Federal troops suffered the main losses in the first days of the operation and, as a result, lost, according to the Russian General Staff, 1,426 people; Chechen militants who occupied the city, as well as Ukrainian nationalists and Arab mercenaries who joined them, lost about 7,000 people. The death toll of civilians exceeded 27 thousand. The operation ended with the capture of Grozny by the group of General Lev Rokhlin.