Leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya is proud to support Putin’s war of aggression, calling it “jihad”. But independent Islamist groups identify with the invaded country and join forces with Ukrainian forces. Chechnya leader and warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has boasted of his soldiers’ participation in Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. The number of these soldiers is unknown, but their reputation for brutality and ruthlessness in the application of local laws is notorious. Their presence brought back memories of the bloody urban fighting and guerrilla warfare of Chechnya’s wars in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Kadyrov, known as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest allies, announced on the Telegram message service that his men will fight in “Ukraine’s hottest hotspots”. However, some military analysts question whether all this swagger on social media reflects troop performance on the battlefield.

Beyond the fronts, however, another group of Chechens also entered the war, but with the intention of defending Ukraine against Russian invasion. “Dear Ukrainians, please don’t see these people as Chechens,” he appealed, referring to the soldiers of Kadyrov, the Chechen leader-in-exile Adam Osmayev, in a video posted on the networks.

“They are traitors, puppets of Russia. The real Chechens are on your side, bleeding with you, as they have been doing for the past eight years,” he says, holding a gun, alongside three other masked men.

At least two Chechen battalions support Ukraine

Osmayev commands the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion, named after a slain Chechen rebel leader. It is one of two publicly known groups of Chechen volunteers who, since 2014, have been fighting Russian troops and Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine. The other is Sheikh Mansur Battalion, whose commander is called Muslim Cheberloevsky.

Both the identity and exact number of these Chechen volunteers are unknown. But most are believed to be former residents of Chechnya who left the republic after the war ended in 2003, or who escaped Kadyrov’s despotic rule in recent years.

In 2013, the Ukrainian government, then an ally of Moscow, arrested Osmayev for allegedly planning to assassinate Putin – a charge he refutes. After his release a year later, he moved to the Donbass region to fight pro-Russian separatists.

Both Russian and Western media claim there are connections between Sheikh Mansur Battalion and the fundamentalist group “Islamic State” (IS). As Putin’s army began marching on Kiev, the leaders of both regiments, as well as thousands of other foreign volunteers, announced that they would continue to defend Ukraine against “their common enemy.”

Two bloody conflicts in Chechnya

The rebels’ determination to support Ukraine, amid the current Russian invasion, stems from the similarities they perceive between what Ukrainians are going through and their own destiny. Chechnya, now a Russian republic, has a largely Muslim population and a common history with Russia that is complicated and often violent.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia fought two devastating wars to prevent Chechnya from succeeding in its attempts at independence. The first conflict erupted in 1994, being suspended after the signing of a peace agreement two years later.

In 1999, however, the Russian army returned after a series of deadly attacks on its territory by Chechen warlords. The new conflict lasted ten years, culminating in the siege of the city of Grozny by Russian troops, which resulted in massive devastation and tens of thousands of civilian casualties.

The first two years of these struggles coincided with Putin’s rise to power. The active phase of the fighting ended in April 2000. Two months later the Russian president appointed Akhmad Kadyrov as leader of the Republic of Chechnya, who would rule until he was assassinated by Islamic extremist rebels in 2004.

His son Ramzan Kadyrov succeeded him in 2007. Under his regime, human rights deteriorated, critics, activists and journalists suffered harsh repression. It is suspected that he was involved in attacks against several oppositionists outside of Chechnya, including former military commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, shot dead in Berlin in 2019.

Chechens united against “Russian colonialist machine”

“It can be safely said that the vast majority of the Chechen diaspora left their homeland after Kadyrov took power, not during the war,” said Marat Iliyasov, a researcher at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania.

For many exiled Chechens, Vladimir Putin is now treating Ukrainians as he has treated them in the past. “Moscow’s attempts to impose its rule over independent Ukraine resonates in the hearts of many Chechens, who remember their struggle for independence against the Russian colonialist machine,” comments political science professor Albert Bininachvili at the University of Bologna.

According to him, Putin aspires to expand Russian domination to the borders of the extinct Soviet Union, but without the Soviet system, “which in practice results in nothing but Russian colonialism.”

Iliyasov adds: “Chechens consider the war against Ukraine to be a continuation of the war in Chechnya. So, they want to contribute to the final victory against this perceived evil – something that was not achieved on Chechen soil. That, along with another motivation: a kind of moral obligation to help those in such situations and show solidarity with them.”

Cheberloevsky, the commander of Sheikh Mansur Battalion, also sees the latest fighting as part of a much longer conflict. “We have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 to defeat our common enemy”; declared, in an interview with the service for the Caucasus of the American government broadcaster Radio Free Europe.

In a video posted on social media, Akhmed Zakayev, leader of the Chechen separatist government-in-exile, urged all his compatriots abroad to fight alongside the Ukrainian government.

“To strengthen Russia in Ukraine is to strengthen criminals”

Chechens are not the only Muslim group helping Ukrainians. Said Ismagilov, one of Ukraine’s top Islamist leaders, of Tatar origin, posted a photo of himself in military uniform, alongside members of the Territorial Defense Forces, in Kiev. In a video, he called on Muslims around the world to stand in solidarity with the country under Russian invasion.

Crimean Tatars, an ethnic Muslim from the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, have resisted Russian occupation since 2015, some of them joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In a video shared by Ukrainian media, the leader of the Crimean Muslim community recognized by Ukraine, Ayder Rustemov, urged his brothers of faith and nationality to defend the country, as well as appealing to Russian Muslims to condemn Moscow’s aggression.

Ramzan Kadyrov, who is an adherent of Sufism, a moderate Islamic sect with deep historical roots in Chechnya, has tried to classify the battles in Ukraine as jihad, or “holy war”: “We have an order, we have jihad,” wrote a March 4 in the telegram.

Human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch report that Kadyrov’s paramilitary forces have a long history of terrorizing, torturing and killing political dissidents, claiming they are Muslim rebels. The Chechen leader’s most recent statements have drawn criticism not only from Muslim activists, but even supporters of a holy war, including jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

“Russia has killed thousands of Muslims and continues to kill,” Maysara bin Ali, also known as Abu Maria al-Qahtani, one of the commanders of the Islamist group Heyaat al Tahrir Sham, said on the Telegram: “Strengthening Russia in Ukraine means strengthening criminals.”

