In Chechnya, a security guard accommodated a migrant family at his work place and paid the price

In the Shali district of Chechnya, a security guard accommodated a migrant family at his workplace and paid the price. This was reported by Telegram– Mash Gor channel.

According to the publication, the man decided to earn some extra money and let several Tajik citizens with children live in the basement of the enterprise. During his shift, a three-year-old boy from a foreign family went out for a walk and fell into a container of water. The child received injuries incompatible with life.

After the tragedy, the Chechen helped transport the baby’s body to his homeland at his own expense. A criminal case was opened against the man. The child’s father asked the court not to punish the guard too harshly.

For negligence and breach of his duties he was given a two-year suspended sentence.

