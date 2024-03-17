A new gossip claims the existence of a new flame for the Apulian comedian Checco Zalone. That's who it is!

We all know Checco Zalone and his great kindness shown in many years of demanding work. For a few hours, however, a rumor has been circulating on the web according to which the man left his partner for a famous woman.

Checco Zalone

Here's what we know about this story and who might be there new flame of the well-known Apulian comedian.

Checco Zalone: ​​a successful man conquers the public

The notoriety for Checco Zalone came a few years ago when the man began performing on television programs such as “Zelig”. The well-known Apulian comedian immediately enjoyed great success with the public who immediately praised him and supported him with great commitment.

His skill even allowed him to delve into this type of work in the film sector. For this reason Luca Pasquale Medici manages to accomplish many movie which will guarantee a profit of several million euros.

Checco Zalone

As for yours private lifeHowever, there is not much news as the man is really very reserved from this point of view. From what we know, however, he has always been engaged to a woman whose name is Mariangela Eboli.

The two met when they were very young and gave birth to two daughters, Greta and Gaia. Despite this, however, they would never walk the path to the altar and with the passage of time, perhaps, their relationship did not prove to be as solid as everyone expected.

Does Checco Zalone have a new girlfriend?

Credits: Gossip News

In every couple there are moments of ups and downs but in some cases these phases become insurmountable. It seems that a similar situation also affects Checco Zalone, who would have left his historical partner for a very loved and famous.

The very famous revealed this completely unexpected anecdote Fabrizio Coronawho announced important news for Checco Zalone, but only from a love perspective. Corona then alluded to the fact that the actor bought two houses precisely following some needs that have arisen in the last period.

Virginia Raffaele

One of these apartments would be located right in the condominium where he has always lived with his family, in order to be able to be close to his daughters on every occasion. The other house, however, would not be far from that of her new flame, who is also one comic very beautiful and appreciated by the public.

Second Fabrizio Corona the woman in question would be Virginia Raffaele with which Zalone would have embarked on a secret and super exclusive relationship. We don't know if it's the truth or a simple rumor, but in any case the news linked to the existence of this relationship is becoming more and more established.