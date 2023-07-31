These are the words of the comedian: “They stole everything from me, even my underwear”

Over the past few hours Checco Zalone is making a lot of talk about itself. The comedian, who is in Veneto these days for his show, said he was the victim of a theft by a group of criminals. Let’s find out together in detail what happened and what his words were.

Checco Zalone protagonist of a small misadventure. On the stage of Piazzola sul Brenta, where he performed in his own show, the Apulian comedian told those present that he had been robbed by a group of criminals. Checco Zalone tried to explain what happened with that irony and sympathy that have always distinguished him.

These were the words with which the actor and comedian told those present about the misadventure of which he became the protagonist:

They took everything away, not even my underwear left me. Clearly they wanted me to feel at home.

According to what was told by Checco Zalonesomeone opened his car and took away everything that was inside.

Checco Zalone is preparing for the great return on Canale 5

On the occasion of the presentation of the Mediaset schedules, Pier Silvio Berlusconi announced the great return, on Canale 5, of Checco Zalone. The comedian will be back in prime time with his theatrical show Love + VAT.

According to the words of theCEO Mediaset, Checco Zalone’s show should be aired on Canale between mid-October and mid-November 2023. We remind you that Checco Zalone is currently touring all of Italy with his show which is enjoying great popularity success, since all dates are sold out. We just have to wait for the arrival of autumn to see Checco Zalone on Canale 5 with his Love + VAT.