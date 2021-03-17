Dubai (Union)

Italian youth Yannick Sener blew a big surprise, in the round of 16 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, by beating the fourth seed and champion of the 2018 edition, Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, in two hours and 24 minutes.

Sener, who is participating in the Dubai competitions for the first time, qualified for the quarter-finals, beating Agout, who recently reached the final rounds in the Montpellier Championships and last week in Doha, during an exciting match that was marked by a draw over the three groups, but he settled the victory in a half. Break the tie in the last set.

Sener is a new name for many, but he has set many records, finishing the year 2020 in first place for youth in the ATP Tour Ranking, winning his second ATP250 Championship earlier this season in Melbourne, and winning the Next Generation Finals title. Among the Alitihad players for the year 2019 in Milan, he also reached the quarter-finals of the French Open 2020, in his first participation in it.

“He is a great player, and he is very solid,” said 16th-ranked Sener. “For me it was difficult to find the right balance on the field, not to rush too much and not to slow down.” So I think that was the key to winning today, and I look forward to these kinds of games, difficult matches, getting to know myself more, match after game and trying to improve, and I think that’s my main goal.

“He will be the most fun teenage player in the world, performing an exceptional performance against the 2018 champion, and he is likely to achieve more victories during this week full of surprises,” said Colm McLaughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

In the rest of the tournament matches, the third seed in the tournament, Denis Shapovalov, who played his 200th match today under the supervision of his coach Mikhail Yuzhny, two former Dubai runners-up, qualified for the quarter-finals after his 6-4, 6-3 victory over Poland’s 35th-ranked Hubert Horkach. Canadian Denis Shapovalov, ranked third in the tournament and 12 in the world, gave an outstanding and aggressive performance to defeat his opponent within an hour and 12 minutes.