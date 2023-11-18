Leo Tolstoy said in the overwhelming beginning of ‘Anna Karenina’ that every unhappy family “is unhappy in its own way.” And we are going to turn the phrase and apply it to love to say that each happy couple is also happy in their own way. With their edges, because there is no relationship without them. “They have sold us that a successful relationship is one in which there is never an argument or one in which one has sexual relations frequently because there is always desire… and those are myths,” says Laura Morán, psychologist, family and couples therapist. and sexologist. And, above all, they have made us believe that it is the big problems – infidelities, jealousy, little sex – that destroy any possibility of two people being happy together.

“When many times it is the accumulation of everyday things that makes a couple not work,” warns Morán, who has just published the book ‘Perfectamente imperfectas’ (Destino publishing house) and who sees in his consultation that insurmountable crises usually come from issues like “burnout, being parents or retiring.” However, the big ‘bombs’, the most destructive according to popular beliefs, are not those. They are the ones we expose below and that Morán deactivates. Come and see, incredible but true (according to Morán).

Infidelities «Many times they have nothing to do with a bad relationship»

There are ‘horns’, there is no love. There are ‘horns’, there is separation. Any of these binomials is “socially legitimized,” says Morán. That is to say, if infidelity occurs, most people assume that it is something that cannot be repaired. But is there a (happy) life for a couple after infidelity? Morán assures that yes, of course. He does not say it from hearsay, it is his experience after years of consultation. Of course, “it leaves a scar, like those on the body, because you can live with it. “Although it doesn’t come for free,” he clarifies. You can be happy again but first you have to clarify certain things. The main one, that many times these ‘horns’ “do not have to do with the relationship being bad, but with the individual needs of the person who cheats.”

They tend to be a need for more attention, noticing the relationship is stagnant or neglected, not feeling desired or wanting more passionate sex, as the expert lists. If we want to save the relationship (which may not be the case), the roadmap is this: address the desperation of the deceived person, who will need time, because infidelity ‘taints’ the entire relationship, her world is shaken. After this phase, ask yourself as a couple why it happened (blaming the deceived person doesn’t work, no) “and think about why a gap opened up between the two so big that a third person could fit in.” According to her, with communication, trust and thinking about the future we can save the junk.

Jealousy «Couples who learn to control them survive»

Decline of desire «Sex is important, but not essential»

And now we are going to touch on a topic that is not usually addressed. Couples who are happy with little or no sex. “It is important, but not essential,” highlights the expert. “When desire decreases, we question the bond,” reveals the expert, who has seen this pattern on many occasions. But she knows many couples with little ‘frungir’ (Morán loves this verb to refer to sexual intimacy) who do wonderfully “because, if they both lack motivation, then they get along well.” “Yes, there is a little problem when one wants to and the other doesn’t,” she clarifies.

In that case it could pose a risk of rupture. “And we would have to analyze whether behind the lack of desire there are factors such as stress or some ‘hidden’ anger (that we have not expressed) that distances us from our partner,” explains the specialist. Another consideration that she does not want to miss: sex is not just intercourse, it is also another type of intimacy (caresses, connection, morbidity, proximity, kisses, time dedicated to the other…). And that cannot be ignored. “Sex is not important because of sex itself,” she clarifies, “but because of the desire to share that it implies.”