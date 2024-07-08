Hollywood reminded us how stupid infidelity can be with the film Fatal Attraction, which turned adultery into a terrifying warning for sailors. But, despite the rings that American spouses wear on their left ring finger, temptation lives above, below, and seemingly everywhere. And perhaps that is why, in a country that places such importance on honesty, there are laws like the one in New York State, which classifies adultery as a crime. It is a law from the times of Maricastaña, with few practical effects; the vestige of a prudish society.

In March, the Albany Assembly—New York’s state capitol—voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill to repeal the adultery law; the initiative then went to a state Senate committee. The law still in force classifies adultery as a misdemeanor punishable theoretically by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. The bill’s sponsor, Charles Lavine, a Long Island Democrat who has been “happily married” for 54 years, has become famous for his idea of ​​cracking down on a crime that often leads offenders to flee. New York is not the only case: adultery remains illegal in several states, and is even considered a felony in Oklahoma, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

But faced with an antiquated penal code and ongoing conservative rearmament – ​​the Alabama ruling that considers frozen embryos to be fetuses, the Supreme Court’s revocation of the right to abortion or, more recently, Louisiana’s order to display the 10 commandments in all public classrooms – initiatives like the one in Albany seem more necessary than ever to its promoter. “Any law that criminalizes consensual intimate behavior between adults does not deserve to be in force,” said Lavine in a statement, for whom the decriminalization of adultery goes beyond updating the penal code. “We all run the risk of losing our rights. And those who are most likely to be prosecuted for this crime, not only in New York, but in the United States and around the world, are women.”

That seems to be the case, judging by the identity of the last woman convicted, in 2010: a 43-year-old woman arrested after having sex with a man who was not her husband in a park. Both were charged with causing public scandal, but only the woman, who was identified by name and surname and her police mugshot was published, was charged.

New York, the vanguard and showcase of so many things, lags behind in regulating matters relating to sexual morality. In 2010, it was the last state in the country to adopt “no-fault” divorce, that is, divorce by mutual agreement — without the need to allege adultery, which the current law adequately lent itself to — almost 40 years after California did so. Child marriage was legal until 2021, when state legislators raised the age of consent to 18.

The adultery law was established in 1907. A few weeks after it came into force, a married railway worker and the young woman he was seeing were arrested and charged. New York has been trying to repeal it since 1964, when a legislative commission considered it to be “a matter of private morality, not of law”. At least 13 people have been charged since 1972. Only five have been convicted. Including the woman who was pointed out in 2010, who is still said to be carrying shame from another time.

