Ms. Busse, Mr. Esman – you have now both completed two online semesters. How has it gone so far?

Beatrix Busse: Looking back, it is impressive what teachers and students have achieved together. At least we were able to put everyone in a position to go to the virtual teaching and learning room. That was successful and noiseless across the board – and that is unbelievable.

Eugen Esman: You say a lot of right things. Many teachers have shown what is possible digitally; but others have also shown what can go wrong. They only invested so much effort that they were able to somehow transfer outdated formats to the Internet. Some faculties had profound difficulties adapting – or simply did not want to adapt. “The teachers of the philosophical faculty don’t go along with that.” How often we have heard this sentence from representatives of the dean’s office.

Beatrix Busse: Be careful, Mr. Esman. As a member of the Philosophical Faculty, I know that there is basically a very great willingness and immense commitment to enable the best possible teaching for students in these difficult times. But of course there are also doubts and perseverance – some justified and others thoroughly human. What we are experiencing is absolutely disruptive. The transformation takes time, but it is inevitable and we have already achieved a lot.



Beatrix Busse, Vice Rector for Teaching and Studies at the University of Cologne

:



Image: University of Cologne





Eugen Esman: Nevertheless, there remains a large group of people who are not yet keeping up with the change. Those who are not convinced in this emergency will be even less motivated after normalization. Those who refuse now must not quietly wriggle out of responsibility and return to normality of the past 30 years after the pandemic. According to the motto: Who needs the digital? Away with it!

Beatrix Busse: I don’t want to hear anything about normality. Of course we are going to be present again, because a university without exchange and dialogue is like Shakespeare without theater. But it is now about the further development of teaching and learning. The future is hybrid. This innovation was long overdue.

One of the analog holdovers is the exam. Has it proven itself in the digital world, or have there been too many attempts at deception in the past two semesters?

Beatrix Busse: There have always been deceptions. But now they have another dimension. Certain formats have their weaknesses in combination with new communication channels. If exams are not set accordingly, individual students may feel seduced. There have been incidents like this at our university as well. At the moment we know of attempts by several students to cheat in six exams. But you have to see it in relation: We had more than 80,000 individual exams on 705 exam dates and in 1128 modules during one semester. The majority of the students behaved correctly.



Eugen Esman, chairman of the Asta at the University of Cologne

:



Image: private





Eugen Esman: You say it, Ms. Busse: badly placed exams. We had very good developments in seminars that showed that it can also be done without. The task is always to check the individual learning status. But there were exams that did not do justice to this task.

When you get solutions as copy-paste from the Internet, I ask myself which competencies should be queried at all. Ultimately, this opened the gateway for students to admit the pressure to perform and to deceive. This is the only reason why individual attempts at deception were successful. In contrast, this could not be achieved in well-placed performance reviews.

What is the consequence of the fraud cases: tighter controls and draconian penalties?

Beatrix Busse: Deception is not a cavalier offense, and if we can prove it, we will punish it and take action. That is why we say very clearly to the students: Better leave it alone! Control will be a challenge with large subjects and large groups. However, we are currently developing this further. Personally, I don’t see myself as a supervisory authority. I am a scientist and teacher. Many measures are also out of the question for me because of privacy. For me, for example, portfolio folders, open book exams and other progressive exam formats are the better alternatives.

Eugen Esman: If only all of your colleagues followed similar approaches. I can understand the need for fraud protection. But control measures are just training wheels to keep an already overdue system alive for longer. We need new formats that make this kind of control superfluous. The exam has had its day. Teachers have to face these truths – even if they seem inconvenient to many.