Our MotoGP correspondent Mat Oxley has been able to get his hands on very sensitive information indicating cheating in MotoGP. In fact: that is more or less swept under the rug because of a so-called gentlemen’s agreement.

The front tire is arguably the most important part on a race bike, because it determines how fast you can enter a corner. You are nowhere without a good front tire. And that’s especially true in MotoGP, where the super-sensitive Michelin front slicks require exactly the right temperature and tire pressure to perform optimally.

A slight decrease in tire pressure can improve grip and also prevent the tire pressure from becoming too high once the temperature of the tire rises. If the tire pressure is too high, the tire no longer deforms enough, so that you have less rubber on the asphalt and therefore less grip.

Then why not lower the front tire pressure a bit to get more grip and avoid problems? Simple: because MotoGP, in consultation with Michelin, has set a minimum pressure (1.9 bar at the front and 1.7 bar at the rear) to prevent teams from using too low tire pressures, which could cause the tire casing to fail, with all the consequences of serve. Both Michelin and the teams know continuously how much pressure is in a tire because each wheel is equipped with a tire pressure sensor (TPMS). Incidentally, the Superbike World Championship and F1 also have minimum pressure regulations.

Suppose you do use a lower tire pressure, then you are not only breaking the rules… but you can also benefit quite a bit from it – just like from a, for example, a larger tank or special electronics. In a sport where every tenth counts these days, lower tire pressure can provide a significant advantage.

Which begs the question: why were Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia not sanctioned for using under-inflated tires in the front tire in Jerez, where Bagnaia won the race? That answer is also simple: because since 2016 (when Michelin started supplying MotoGP with tires exclusively) there has been a kind of gentlemen’s agreement between the tire manufacturer and the MSMA (the association of manufacturers in MotoGP) that means that violations are not disclosed. let alone punish them.

Two constructors have now had enough of keeping that pot covered. They do claim to follow the rules of the game, while other manufacturers often flout the tire pressure rules. An engineer and a team manager, both from different MotoGP constructors, approached me to discuss this. They want the gentlemen’s agreement to be overhauled and the rules to be followed.

The engineer handed me a spreadsheet with the data from Jerez, which shows in black and white which drivers were not driving in accordance with the imposed tire pressure. Two of them, Ducati factory riders Bagnaia and Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin, drove the entire race with illegally low tire pressures.

“It’s been clear for a while that some teams are cheating with tire pressures,” the engineer confided to me. “Of course that is not pleasant. It happens too often and for too long to just keep ignoring it. To be clear, this is not a first violation, this is no coincidence. There is a real benefit to this deception because their tires perform better and also last longer. It can mean the difference between winning and losing a race. And that is not correct,” it sounds.

“We therefore ask that the gentlemen’s agreement be replaced by enforcing the rules, with or without appropriate penalties,” the engineer continues. “It just cannot be that such cheating is committed at the highest motorsport level and that nothing comes of it. We therefore ask that IRTA, MSMA, Dorna and Michelin handle this situation properly.”

Important detail: perhaps the drivers themselves are not aware; a little team boss is not going to tell his driver that he is on the starting grid with an illegal motorcycle. However, the data shows that at Jerez Bagnaia spent an entire race with a front tire with illegally low pressure, while Martin only drove a single lap with correct tire pressure. He crashed on the first lap and remounted to finish the race.

Two other drivers reported illegally low tire pressures; notably Alex Rins and Andrea Dovizioso, who each ran 14 laps under pressure in their front and rear tires respectively. Rins had a terrible race after going off the track and finishing only 19th. Dovizioso didn’t do much better with a hopeless 17th place. Perhaps neither of them managed to go fast enough to keep the tires warm enough and thus also maintain the tire pressure.

What defense can the teams of Bagnaia and Martin put up? The gentlemen’s agreement has already been stretched, which states that an infringement is only discussed if the tire pressure is too low for more than half of the race. So both Bagnaia and Martin were indeed breaking the rules (only 12 of the 25 laps in Jerez had been ‘acceptable’).

What can be done? In the WorldSBK, pressure is measured on the starting grid of any number of drivers. If it is too low, the driver is taken to the side and must start from the pit lane with correctly inflated tires. I’m guessing that next weekend in Le Mans – not coincidentally in the home country of Michelin – a hearty word will be spoken with the competent authorities…