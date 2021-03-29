Spanish military personnel at the Army Logistics Brigade base in Zaragoza last December. Javier Cebollada / EFE

Marital infidelity does not exempt from military services in the Armed Forces. The Second Territorial Military Court has rejected the allegations of a soldier who did not appear at the barracks to carry out a guard in August 2019 after surprising his partner in the common home with another person. The prosecutor asked for three months and one day in prison for the military man for the crime of abandoning the arms service. The defender, the letrado Antonio Suárez-Valdés, free absolution.

According to the defendant’s niece and sister at the trial, “he came to his house crying over his partner’s infidelity” and was “depressed, incoherent and melancholic because on August 3 he had a sentimental breakdown.” The two witnesses added “that it was difficult for him to communicate and [sufría] anxiety, so they gave him medication to calm him down and he slept for a couple of days, [hasta] that they woke him up on August 5 to go to work ”. The guard should have carried it out on August 4.

A psychiatrist confirmed that the soldier “presented a depressive picture due to his partner’s infidelity”, although he did not make an expert report. A psychologist also confirmed that the defendant suffered on August 3 a “shock at seeing his partner’s infidelity, currently being depressed”; and adding that, “due to its symptoms and evolution, it could have its capacities canceled and that” the acute picture may last a few hours or days, although it did not include this fact in its report because “it did not see it on the day of the events” .

The soldier enjoyed summer vacations from July 2 to August 2, but since this last day was Friday and Monday was a public holiday, he did not have to join the barracks until Tuesday 6. However, on Saturday, August 3 an order was posted on the unit’s bulletin board assigning him duty on duty for the following day. On the 4th he did not appear at the barracks and was unsuccessfully searched by telephone, but he was not found until the 5th, when he alleged “finding himself in serious emotional condition for finding his partner maintaining relationships with another person.”

The sentence, handed down on the 19th, rejects the defense or mitigation of “transitory mental disorder”, underlining that “there is no real proof” that proves it, since neither the psychiatrist nor the psychologist made an authentic expert report and the reliability of the second, in the judgment of the court, “is in question from the moment he acts as the defendant’s therapist.” Regarding the testimonies of the sister and niece “they do not accredit or prove nullification of intellectual capacity, suffering from psychic shock of rage or state of blindness or any shock”. When assessing a defense or mitigating case, he emphasizes, the presumption of innocence does not prevail, but must be as proven as the facts of which it is accused.

Absolution

Despite this, the court ends up acquitting the soldier by addressing the defense’s other allegation: that he was not informed that he had been appointed to guard duty. “It has not been provided during the trial,” he acknowledges, “if they exist, a list of telephone calls to the processed during the holiday period, email communicating appointment, screenshot or WhatsApp in which the services or reception quadrant will appear. of the same”.

The only evidence that the soldier was given advance notice, contrary to what he claimed from the beginning, was the testimony of the corporal responsible for appointing the guards, who changed his version several times. Asked at the trial when was the first time he spoke with the soldier, he declared “spontaneously that after he failed to appear for the August 4 guard”. When the prosecutor reminded him that during the investigation he said that he had called him before, he rectified and affirmed that “then he called him [antes] because he usually does it ”. In addition, he assured that the service quadrants are put in the WhatsApp group three weeks in advance, but he admitted that he does not know if the soldier found out about his appointment through the chat. “The doubts and contradictions” of the only testimony presented to support the accusation “constitute an insufficient piece of evidence,” the sentence concludes. The presumption of innocence does govern here, the court admits.