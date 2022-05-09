If you’ve ever found yourself playing in front of someone using a “aimbot“, you know how frustrating the gameplay session can be. But what if you could build a real physical aimbot robo?

That’s what the YouTuber wondered Kamal Carter, who has created a real bot that uses the most downloaded cheat in the world. The “Carter-Bot” was aimed at beating the pro’s skills Valorant “Tenz”. However, one of the robot arms used a little too hard and one of the motors later KO’d. “In this battle between robots and humans, humans ultimately won“Carter said after the incident.

For his Aimbot, Carter designed a case with four omnidirectional wheels that fits a wireless mouse. This enclosure receives commands from a program that can analyze visual data in such a way that the target’s physical seeker reacts to events on the screen in a manner similar to that of a human.

To measure his aimbot’s performance, Carter used a target shooting program called Aim Lab. It took Carter two months of work to get the bot to track targets quickly and smoothly. The effort should be worth it, because before his tragic death, the target robot scored 146,902 points in Aim Lab. An average player, on the other hand, only scores between 40,000 and 50,000 points.

Source: PCGamer