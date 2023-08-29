Old School RuneScape is an MMO where you can currently level up to 23 skills, though that will change as Jagex plans to bring a new skill to OSRS this year. Leveling up each skill is a unique and individualized experience, each with their own training methods. Some abilities are slow to level while others are fast, and of course, some abilities are cheap or even profitable while others are expensive to level.

While many skills, even expensive ones, can be leveled up using either an expensive fast route or a cheaper slow route, some skills are cheap or inexpensive no matter what method you use to train them, so if you want to save your of OSRS GP and gain levels, you should consider leveling up one of these skills.

Attack/Defense/Strength

While other combat skills can be more expensive, training your melee skills (attack, defense, and strength) is cheaper. All you need are some combat potions (optional too) and a great place to train these AFK skills. Some popular options are sand, rock, or ammonite crabs. If you want to double your AFK periods up to 20 minutes, you’ll need to complete quests first and then go train inside the Nightmare Zone, where you can have longer AFK periods than with crabs, but it will cost you admission each time you re-enter. in the dream state.

OSRS Agility

If you don’t want to worry about him OSRS gold price or by earning money before leveling up a skill, Agility is a skill to watch out for. There is no way to speed up the ability; regardless of your level, XP will come slowly. It is a skill with an excellent quality of life that does not offer many alternative training methods. Barring the occasional use of stamina potions to keep your sprint energy up at all times and perhaps the rune cost for teleport spells that could be useful for specific rooftop courses, like the Camelot teleport for the Rooftop Agility course in Seer’s Village, you will not spend to train this skill.

Gathering Skills

There are 6 gathering skills in Old School RuneScape, and they all represent cheap skills to train because, in the worst case, you won’t earn anything and you won’t have to spend much for them.

Mining

The investment in the mining skill is minimal, since the only equipment you can buy is the pickaxe. Starting with 61 mining and 60 attack you will be able to wield the dragon pickaxe which is one of the best for mining training along with the internal variant and the crystal pickaxe which due to needing charges is not worth using to train the skill.

The pickaxe costs less than two million on the big exchange, but you can also get it from bosses in the wilds, KBD, the Kalphite queen, or the volcanic mine.

wood cut

Woodcutting is another gathering skill that is cheap to train or could even be profitable depending on your training method, but most methods involve dropping your inventory. You’ll need to invest in a Dragon Ax once you level up, which is cheap on the big trade. However, if you’re an iron man, you may need help getting it from the kings of Dagannoth, or if you’re lucky, Wintertodt.

Fishing

Fishing is another slow skill that you can train for very little. To fish, you will need consumables such as feathers or fishing lure, unless you are training in Tempoross, where you may want to invest in an inferno or crystal harpoon for high efficiency.

Thief

Stealing is considered another gathering skill, as you will get things while stealing. You don’t need to invest anything to train the skill, and with higher levels, you will be able to unlock new ways to earn profit through theft. You will get even more benefits if you get the thief outfit, which will double your earnings on any pickpocketing activity.

runecraft

Runecraft is another cheap skill that you just need to train a bit. Even the most efficient methods aren’t expensive, but some players pay others to bring them essences to earn XP even faster. You should get your GOTR minigame uniques for even more profitable runecraft training.

Hunter

Hunter can also be considered a gathering skill in OSRS although due to its various training methods it can be placed in other categories as well. The investment for the hunter is also minimal, so it represents one of the cheapest skills to train while at the same time being able to bring you decent benefits depending on the training method used. For example, catching birds is a very AFK but profitable way to train the Hunter skill.

Life points

Although hit points are an individual skill, you’ll train it at the same time you train your other combat skills, with a few exceptions. For example, if you splash to train magic, you won’t also train hp.