With an estimated market value of R$ 200 million, the Australian team started the Cup as the 4th cheapest

Argentina’s team beat Australia’s team 2-1 this Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022) in a game valid for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup and will face the Netherlands team in the quarterfinals. At this stage of the competition, the Australian team had the lowest market value, estimated at BRL 200 million according to the website. Transfermarktspecialized in the sector.

The match marked the 1,000th game of Lionel Messi’s career, who scored the 1st of the 2 goals that gave victory to the Argentine team. The other goal was scored by striker Julián Álvarez.

That was Messi’s 3rd goal in the 2022 Cup. In total, the midfielder has 9 goals in World Cups. He overtook Diego Armando Maradona and is 1 goal away from passing Gabriel Batistuta and becoming Argentina’s top scorer in World Cups. The athlete has an estimated market value of €50 million (R$275 million).

The Argentine national team is the 10th most valuable in the world, estimated at R$ 2.8 billion. The Netherlands team, opponents in the next elimination phase, is the 8th most valuable, with a market value of R$ 3.2 billion. The game between the two teams in the search for a place in the semifinal will be next Friday (9.Dec.2022), at 4 pm (Brasília time).

Here are the values ​​for each selection:

Most Valuable Selections

The English team formed the most expensive team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team’s market value is € 1.26 billion (R$ 6.7 billion at current quotations).

Added together, the 822 players who will participate in the World Cup are valued at €12.43 billion (R$69.2 billion in today’s exchange rate). The value is greater than the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 77 countries, according to data from the world Bank🇧🇷

The Brazilian team is the 2nd most valuable in the World Cup. The team led by coach Tite is valued at €1.14 billion (R$6.3 billion).

The host country Qatar has the cheapest team in the World Cup. The team’s market value is €14.9 million (R$83 million).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches.

The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities. In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) define who is the coach and who are the players “summoned” (in fact, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend to the “convocation”🇧🇷

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.