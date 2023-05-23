Is there finally an affordable Mercedes-AMG, it is of no use to you in the Netherlands.

Buying a product from Mercedes-AMG, BMW M or Audi RS is a dream of ours for many. They are often the ultimate models based on a regular product. That is no different here. You are looking at a Mercedes-AMG E-scooter. There was already a Mercedes-Benz variant and now a sauce has been done over by AMG.

It’s bland. In various European countries they are a bit faster with regulations. In the Netherlands we are only quick with legislation if the Senate and House of Representatives really feel like it. The e-scooter file has been on a large pile in The Hague for years. In principle, the scooters are simply sold through various parties in the Netherlands. However, it is not allowed to drive it on public roads. Yet you often see them in urban areas, the police do not seem to give enforcement a priority.

If you want to ride the AMG under the e-scooters, you will have to score this Mercedes. The two-wheeler is equipped with a 500 Watt electric motor, with which the thing quickly reaches the top speed of 20 km/h. The range varies from 25 kilometers in Sport to 40 km in Eco mode. The battery is fully charged in about two to 3.5 hours.

The Mercedes-AMG e-scooter weighs 14.7 kg. The gadget on wheels is foldable and you can also connect your smartphone via Bluetooth. Information such as range and current speed can be read from your screen. In addition, you can attach the smartphone to the steering wheel, which is useful for navigating, for example.

Too bad. Very illegal in the Netherlands. In Germany they are less difficult about it. Still a bit of the upside down world in the usually strict Germany. The AMG gear has an additional cost. A regular Mercedes e-scooter comes with a price tag of 1,199 euros. The Mercedes-AMG e-scooter is 200 euros more expensive and is priced at 1,399 euros. It is the cheapest new Mercedes-AMG. That again.

