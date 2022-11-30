For the 2nd time in the history of the World Cups, the selection of Australia is qualified for the round of 16. This Wednesday (Nov.30.2022), the Socceroos defeated the Denmark team by 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium, in Al Wakrah, for the final round of Group D of the World Cup in Qatar.

With the result, the Australians reached 6 points and secured the 2nd place in Group D, behind only the French team, which also added 6 points, but had a better goal difference (3 against -1). In their 3rd game, the French lost to Tunisia by 1-0.

Cheapest cast in Group D, the Australian team leaves Tunisians and Danes by the way. According to data from the German website Transfermktthe Australian selection has a total value of R$ 200 million, the 29th quotation among the 32 participating teams, ahead only of the teams from Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Qatar.

On the other hand, the Danes have the 13th best quotation and add up to more than R$ 2 billion. However, the union of more expensive athletes was not enough to guarantee a better participation. The Scandinavian team leaves the competition with only 1 point and without winning.

In the next phase, the Australians will face the 1st place in Group C, where the selections of Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico are. The game will be played on Saturday (Dec. 3), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan.

The game

In the Denmark team, coach Kasper Hjulmand gave up the formation with 3 defenders, with the departure of Victor Nelsson and reinforcement in the midfield with the entry of midfielder Mathias Jensen. Linking up with the attack, Andreas Skov Olsen took over from Mikkel Damsgaard. The Australian coach, Graham Arnold, moved only on the right side, changing Fran Karacic for Milos Degenek.

The changes in the Scandinavian selection made it more mobile to articulate moves. In the 11th minute, striker Martin Braithwaite pivoted at the edge of the area, breaking the marking line and rolling to the right for Jensen to cross and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to flatten. 2 minutes later, Skov Olsen collected from Braithwaite on the edge of the area, took it to his right leg and shot over the goal.

Denmark sustained the pressure at the beginning, but failed in the finalization, as in attempts by Skov Olsen and also midfielder Cristian Eriksen, both from the edge of the area, at 24 and 28 minutes, respectively.

Despite the attrition having reduced the impetus of the Europeans, the Australians did not take advantage and ventured little ahead. When they did, they were ineffective. Midfielder Riley McGree set up in the middle for Mitch Duke, on the left. The striker carried the ball towards the area, unmarked, but kicked it into the hands of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The pressure of the Tunisian selection on the France team in the other game seemed to have lit the alert in the “Socceroos”, who returned better from the break. The entry of midfielder Keanu Baccus in place of striker Craig Goodwin recovered the midfield and gave more fluidity to counterattacks, such as the one that resulted in the winning goal.

At 15 minutes, midfielder Mathew Leckie shot through the middle, launched by McGree, escaped the marking of full-back Joakim Maehle and kicked across, putting the Australians in the lead on the scoreboard.

From then on, the Danes bet on crossing bids for the rival area, with the entries of forwards Andreas Cornelius and Kasper Dolber, but without success. The final result of 1-0 for the Oceania selection was enough to guarantee the classification.

With information from Agência Brasil