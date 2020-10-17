Dacia Spring Electric is preparing to bring a new electric car. The company will now launch this car in the European market. This electric car may be one of the cheapest cars. The car is based on the Renault Kwid 2021. However, no information about the price of this car has been revealed yet.This car from Dacia is a 5 door compact car. After full charge, the car will offer a range of up to 300km. The car’s official launch date has not been decided yet. It is believed that the company may start taking bookings for this car early next year.

Electric quid price

The Renault Kwid is the company’s entry-level car that goes on sale in China under the name Renault City K-ZE. In China, the price of this car is around $ 9000 i.e. about Rs 6.60 lakh. There are many discounts on electric cars in China, due to which these cars are becoming quite popular in China. Similar initiatives are being taken in Germany and France to make electric cars more affordable.

Car features will be dhansu

Spring Electrics will offer many modern features in its electric car. This car will get features like 7.0 inch touchscreen, radar sensor, park assist. 26.8 kWh battery will be used in the car.