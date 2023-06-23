The cheapest cars with automatic transmission in the Netherlands. What do you come up with then?

Cars are getting more and more expensive. That is obvious. We have to get used to the fact that some cars have sometimes become 10-20 percent more expensive. But even then you always have price differences. Of course we can look at the most expensive sports cars in the Netherlands (we will do that too), but price is not an essential hurdle that must be taken.

That is the case if we look at the cheapest cars with automatic transmission in the Netherlands. You may not be able to drive a manual gearbox for medical reasons and are therefore stuck with an automatic. Or because you drive a lot in the city / traffic jam and don’t feel like having to disconnect constantly. Or simply because you have a driver’s license that only allows you to drive with an automatic transmission. If you are looking for a vending machine, what are the cheapest? Autoblog figured it out for you! These are the 6 cheapest cars with automatic transmission in the Netherlands:

6. Mazda 2 SkyActiv-G 90 Centre-Line (DJ)

€24,990

The Mazda 2 is a car that falls a bit between the B and A segment. It is in fact a B-segmenter, but quite small compared to its competitors. However, the price is interesting and the ‘2’ drives really nice. You can still nice old-fashioned corners with this Mazda, something that almost no longer occurs in this segment. Intuitively, the Mazda 2 is a step above the rest in this overview, but so is the price. It saves three grand with the number 5.

5.Hyundai i10 1.0i Comfort (IA)

€21,990

At Hyundai you have to opt for the more expensive five-seater. The four-seater version is only available with a manual gearbox. The basic version of the Hyundai i10 automatic already has air conditioning, cruise control, central door locking, light sensor and alarm. That’s quite complete for such a little one. It is true that a bare four-seater ‘i-Drive’ (yes, that’s the name of the slip-on) is already available from 17,595 euros. So for an automatic you have to bring an extra 4,405 euros.

4. Toyota Aygo X Play 1.0 VVT-i S-CV (KGB70)

€21,750

Citroën and Peugeot have discontinued the C1 and 108, but Toyota has a successor to the Aygo, the Aygo X. This is a kind of crossover-esque interpretation of an Aygo. Good news, you can get it with a vending machine. It is now not a robotized manual gearbox, but a CVT. You also get the ‘Play’ version as standard, the basic version is only available with a manual gearbox.

3. Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 Dynamic CVT

€21,490

The Mitsubishi Space Star has been one of the cheapest cars for years The Netherlands. In difficult times for this brand, it is good to see that they are at least still having worldwide success. Unlike many other cars in this overview, you can buy this car almost everywhere. The disadvantage is that you can only get in with the machine at the third level. So where you can buy a basic Space Star for 16,490 euros, the cheapest machine is immediately 21,490 euros. Admittedly, with climate control, alloy wheels and reversing camera, it is nice and complete.

2. Dacia Sandero TCe90 Expression

€21,350

The Dacia Sandero is a B-segment car and in this case you have a great 90 hp 1.0 engine. Still, the starting price is much higher with a machine. That’s because of two things. Firstly, the machine is already 2,450 euros more expensive. You can then only order the automatic transmission as a ‘luxury’ Expression, while the manual gearbox is also available as a cheaper Essential.

1. Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi ComfortLine (YES)

€17,390

Yes, a Kia Picanto normally starts at 15 grand. But if you want an automatic, it only starts with the ‘ComfortLine’. With a starting price of 17,390 euros, it’s not too bad, especially when you consider that you get nice 15-inch wheels and air conditioning, in addition to the automatic transmission. Compared to the Hyundai i10, we find the price difference very large, while the engine, gearbox and the like are equal. The Picanto is, incidentally, a four-seater version.

Cheapest machine in the Netherlands, conclusion:

If you really have to drive automatically, the traditional A-segment cars are still the last bastion. The downside is that the combination of a non-electrified powertrain with an atmospheric engine is very bad for CO2 emissions. So you mainly pay locks to BPM. In the eyes of the government, these are driving environmental crimes, while a large PHEV SUV like the BMW XM has hardly any BPM.

But there is also a bright spot. These are small and affordable electric cars. The Dacia Spring is an alternative if you really only drive in the city. But a Fiat 500e is already available from 30 grand and the BYD Dolphin is also cheap. Then come the next advantage of an EV: you generally never have to switch gears. So the cheapest automatic car in the Netherlands will soon be electric. Surprise?

