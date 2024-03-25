You can make an excellent impression with the cheapest AMG GT from Marktplaats.

Drive up with a beautiful coupe. A car where you can drive up to a customer, but which can also offer fun per kilometer. Most of the world now shouts Porsche 911. Boring! Choose something different, a Mercedes-AMG GT for example.

Now that the new one has been introduced, it means that the car is finally starting to depreciate a bit. That's not going to be easy by the way. For a long time, prices circulated between 90k and 100,000 euros. You can now buy a GT like this for less than that. The cheapest Mercedes-AMG GT from Marktplaats is an excellent example of this.

It's also sweet to look at. No black, gray or silver. No, this GT is finished in dark blue. How chic do you want it to be? This early example still has the classic AMG grille, not that Panamericana snout that you now find on every Vito and which is now more tired than a documentary about Patty Brard.

The neat appearance is a mask. The car has been tackled underneath. The 4.0 liter biturbo V8 is ideal for a tickle. The GT in question is therefore no longer completely standard.

622 hp

We're looking at a Mercedes-AMG GT base model. Good for 476 hp as standard. If you wanted more horses, you had to rely on the S with 510 hp. This AMG has neither 476 nor 510 hp. The car has been tuned and now produces 622 hp at the rear wheels. That's more horsepower than a Porsche 911 Turbo S from that time! This has to be a cannon on the intermediate sprint, there is no other way.

The Mercedes-AMG is beautifully designed. In addition to the beautiful blue color, you have the AMG Performance bucket seats in the interior and Alcantara finish on the ceiling and the bottom of the dashboard.

The cheapest Mercedes-AMG GT from Marktplaats is owned by a private individual. The advertiser says to save up for a McLaren, but then this AMG has to go first. The car has run 79,950 kilometers and can be purchased for 79,950 euros. Creative pricing though. Bidding is not possible, but the price is always negotiable, right?

