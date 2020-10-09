Highlights: Efforts to minimize user development fees (UDF) at Jewar Airport

It can be less than half of the international airport of Delhi.

In this case, the cheapest air ticket from Jewar Airport will be

Greater Noida

There are plans to get you the cheapest air travel in the country from the international airport to be built in Jewar. For this, there is an effort to minimize the user development fee (UDF) included in the ticket of the passengers here. It may be less than half the international airport of Delhi. In such a situation, the cheapest air ticket will be here. On the other hand, with the signing of the contract for construction, work on infrastructure will start soon.

A concession agreement has been signed with Zurich International AG on Wednesday for the airport construction. Zurich officials have told Noida International Airport Limited officials that they are working on a plan to offer cheap air travel here. For this, he will use such technology in the construction of terminal, runway and office building, etc., which costs the least. The Regulatory Authority determines the user development fees based on the cost of construction.

How will the cost be reduced

For international flights at other airports including Delhi, this fee is more than one thousand rupees. This amount is included in the ticket price. Zurich officials plan to bring it to around 400 rupees. Dr. Arunveer Singh, CEO of Noida International Airport Limited, has said that the Zurich officials talked about reducing the cost of construction with the help of technology. They are working on a plan to reduce the user development fees based on this, when the cost is low. If this happens, then the cheapest air tickets will be available here in the country.

QR code entry and exit

All modern facilities will also be developed in this airport. This airport will provide digital payment facility through app and mobile etc. Technology will be used more and more. In view of diseases like Corona, efforts will be made to have more contactless facilities at the airport. For this, the ticket will be based on technology from booking to entry and exit. Scanning the QR code on the ticket will open the entry and exit gates.