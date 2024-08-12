Home World

Apple is planning a cheaper version of the Apple Vision for 2025. At the same time, the company is working on smart glasses that resemble Meta’s Ray-Bans.

Apple continues to be innovative in the development of new technologies and products. The company is currently working on a cheaper version of its Apple Vision Pro as well as on smart glasses, such as NEXTG.tv reported. These products could further change the way we interact with the digital world.

Apple Vision: A cheaper model on the way

The Apple Vision Pro, which also supports apps like TikTok and was introduced not too long ago, has caused quite a stir. The device, which supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), offers impressive technology, but at an equally impressive price. The high price and the comparatively heavy design have dampened the enthusiasm of many potential customers.

Despite these hurdles, Apple is not giving up. According to well-known Apple insider Mark Gurman, who regularly provides exclusive insights in his “Power-On” newsletter, Apple is already working on a cheaper version of the Apple Vision, which is expected to be released in 2025. This version will likely retain some of the advanced features of the Pro version, but could make compromises on expensive materials or display technology to lower the price.

Second generation of Apple Vision Pro in planning

In addition to the cheaper model, a second generation of the Apple Vision Pro is also in the works. This is expected to bring improvements in terms of design and functionality. Although no exact details are known yet, Apple could take into account the feedback of the first users in the next iteration and, for example, reduce the weight or further optimize the usability. Software updates that enable new functions and expanded areas of application are also likely. Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has publicly chosen the Quest 3 and prefers it to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Apple is working on smart glasses

In parallel with the development of AR/VR headsets, Apple appears to be working on another, no less exciting innovation: smart glasses. According to Gurman, these glasses will be similar to the “Ray-Ban Stories” that Meta launched in collaboration with Ray-Ban. However, this product will not yet offer the full AR functions that many people want. The technical challenges, such as integrating high-resolution displays in a thin frame and the necessary computing power, remain high.

Nevertheless, Apple’s approach is notable, as the company does not want to lose touch with the competition despite the challenges in the AR field. The smart glasses could offer functions such as integrating notifications, controlling music or taking photos, similar to what Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories do. However, a precise timeline for the market launch of these glasses is not yet known.