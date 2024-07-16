Chihuahua, Chih.- While in traditional tortillerías the kilogram of tortillas has an average price of 25.50 pesos, in self-service stores they sell them for 19.97 pesos; that is, five pesos cheaper, according to data from the National System of Information and Market Integration (Sniim).

The price per kilogram in the city has so far increased by 61%, nine pesos and 67 cents more than what it cost at the beginning of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term. In tortilla shops it went from 15.83 pesos to 25.50.

Patricia Peinado, owner of Tortillería Tesoro de México, located on Francisco Villa Avenue, explained that the difference in price is due to the fact that self-service stores buy large volumes of flour, which allows for lower prices, and they also opt for the cheapest type.

As an example, he pointed out that self-service chains buy 50 to 100 tons, for which suppliers offer them discounts, so that the ton that traditional tortilla shops buy for 16 to 17 thousand pesos, they can get for 8 thousand pesos.

“Since it’s cheap flour, they don’t look for quality, but rather quantity, and the product they sell the next day is not in good condition, while the product from the tortilla shops can be refrigerated for a week and still be fine,” he said.

He also indicated that sales in self-service stores are a “hook” for the marketing of other products. On the contrary, tortilla shops depend entirely on the marketing of this product.

“We do live off tortillas, so we take care of the quality. What is sold separately is an extra to cover the rent and pay employees, since there are no longer subsidies for electricity or gas,” he said.

She pointed out that if large volumes are not sold, the operation of a tortilla factory is no longer profitable, since there are no profits due to the constant increase in inputs. Currently, standard flour, which is the most in demand, costs 16,500 pesos per ton, while Extra Premium is priced at 17,000 pesos and Tío Toño reaches 18,000 pesos per ton. (Claudia