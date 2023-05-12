Brent barrels dropped 12.2% since Lula took office; dollar decline also gives impetus to falling prices

A barrel of Brent oil, traded on the London Stock Exchange, closed on Wednesday (11.May.2023) quoted at US$ 75.41. The value has dropped 12.2% since the president took office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023. At the time, it was at US$ 85.91.

The price has been on a devaluation path since the beginning of the year. It even gained momentum in early April, when it advanced 6.47% in the trading session due to the announcement by OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) to cut production by almost 1 million barrels per day. Since the end of that month, however, it has dropped again and closed below $80.

Brent contracts serve as a world reference and are used by Petrobras to calculate the value of fuels sold in Brazil.

In October 2016, the government of Michel Temer (MDB) adopted the PPI (Import Parity Pricing) policy. This means that not only Brent, but also the dollar, influence prices at refineries. The US currency has fallen 7.9% this year – also giving impetus to fuel cuts.

Lula is critical of the system and promised in the 2022 election campaign “Brazilize the price of gasoline”. That hasn’t happened yet. During his government, there were 2 readjustments in fuel: it increased by R$ 0.23 in January; and reduced by R$0.13 in March.

Brent’s vertiginous drop since taking office could be a stimulus for a further reduction in Petrobras’ refineries. In the 1st quarter of 2023 alone, the state-owned company traded for 8.4% less per barrel compared to the last quarter of 2022. The numbers are in the company’s financial statement. Here’s the full (1 MB).

Such an announcement could be good news for Planalto. The price of gasoline has a strong impact on public opinion and could boost the Lula government’s approval ratings.

Another positive effect would be on inflation. The drop in fuel –and in diesel and cooking gas– may lower the rate. And with it, interest. Since March, the Executive has been pressing the Central Bank to reduce the basic rate, the Selic, today at 13.75%.