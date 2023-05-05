Six cylinders under the hood, but on the outside it looks like you have eight.

Then you have to deal with an expert. Because the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door will look no different to a stranger. There are indeed differences. Mercedes-AMG made the eight-cylinder variant a lot thicker compared to the six-cylinder. Still silly. That has now been changed.

AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

The six-cylinder models of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé have been upgraded. The changes affect the front bumper, the outer air intakes and the central air intake under the grille. This makes the model more similar to the eight-cylinder.

That’s not the only thing new. The six-cylinder now comes standard with an electrically operated sunroof and a wireless smartphone charger between the rear seats. You also get the latest version of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). Optionally, you can dress things up even further with, for example, the Burmester surround sound system or the Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system.

Other minor changes then. The chrome package and the front splitter are finished in high-gloss chrome. If you opt for the optional carbon package, the front splitter will also be made of carbon from now on.

When it comes to engines, there is nothing else. The three-liter six-cylinder turbo petrol engine is still available in two flavours. With 367 or with 435 hp.

If you really want to shout out that you have ‘the new’, choose the new paint color opal white metallic. In terms of wheels and upholstery, it remains the same as before.

