The funniest and most remembered movie of 2003, cheaper per dozenreturns with a surprising remake also by the hand of Disney to bring it to your platform globally.

2003 Cheaper by the Dozen Original Movie with Steve Martin. Photo: Disney Studios

The film initially starred Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, Piper Perabo and more. It also had a sequel in 2005. Now, the new family will be made up and headed by Gabrielle Union Y Zach Braffwho will give life to Zoe and Paul, respectively.

They will manage their family and help their children, who number 10 in total, to live with each other. Their children and teenagers grow up in a new age of technology, which will be an obstacle for Zoe and Paul. In addition to supporting a family business.

Official poster of the remake of Cheaper by the dozen. Photo: Twitter/@disneyplusla

Cheaper by the Dozen is based on the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Gail Lerner will be responsible for adapting this story to film with Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry as screenwriters.

In 2019, Disney announced a remake of Cheaper by the Dozen, describing it as “a reimagining of the hit comedy from Blackish producer Kenya Barris. The story centers on a blended family of 12 navigating a hectic home life and their family business.”

Cheaper by the Dozen will star Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. Photo: Disney Studios

In that same year, actress Gabrielle Union was the first to be confirmed for Cheaper by the Dozen, followed by her partner Zach Braff in early 2021. Cheaper by the dozen premieres this March 18 on the Disney + streaming platform.

Cheaper By The Dozen: Official Trailer