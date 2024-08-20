From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/20/2024 – 13:27

Having a barbecue on the weekend became cheaper in July. According to the Supermarket Price Index (IPS), prepared by the São Paulo Supermarket Association (APAS) in partnership with FIPE, cuts such as rump and sirloin led the price drop in the month in São Paulo.

The sirloin steak fell by 3% in July compared to June, while the rump steak fell by 2.32%. The filet mignon also recorded a significant reduction: -1.89%. In the year to date, the flank steak led the drop in beef prices, with -10.33%, followed by the rump steak, with -9.46%. In the 12-month period, the liver was the cut with the most significant price reduction: -20.12%. The rump steak came next, with almost -12%.

APAS Chief Economist Felipe Queiroz explains that these reductions in meat prices are due to several factors. “The drop in the international price of beef and the improvement in production conditions are two factors that justify this drop. When the amount of feed required is reduced and more pastures are used, extensive livestock farming increases and the cost of fattening decreases. There is also a third element that justifies this decrease, which is the possibility of importing beef from some markets, such as Argentina. The combination of these three factors contributes to the reduction in the price of meat to the end consumer. The price trend continues to be downward, also motivated by issues such as the inclusion of beef in the basic text of the tax reform,” he states.

