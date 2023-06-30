Prepare your bags because the offers have arrived! The low cost airline Viva Aerobus put all its flights up for auction To over 80 destinations in Mexico to travel during July 2023 from nothing more and nothing less than 29 pesos!!.

For these holidays, the airline launched the promotionLong live the summer! with which it offers up to 18 months without interest with participating credit cards and Doters rewards program points.

In addition, Viva Aerobus recently shared the news that it is auctioning off flights to different destinations throughout the country during the “July Outlet”, so check the destinations and the terms and conditions of the purchase.

It should be noted that This promotion is only valid for flying in July of this year; These are some of the destinations to which you can travel from 29 pesos:

Travel to Guadalajara from Puerto Vallarta for 29 pesos plus 535.92 pesos from TUA

Travel to Acapulco from Mexico City for 36 pesos plus 769.85 pesos from TUA

Travel to Monterrey from Tijuana for 32 pesos plus 706.78 pesos from TUA

Travel to Culiacán from Tijuana for 65 pesos plus 822.15 pesos from TUA

Travel to Tampico from Monterrey for 63 pesos plus 794.62 pesos from TUA

If none of the above destinations coincides with your next trip, on the airline’s website you will be able to see the complete offer of flights so that you can choose the one you like best.

It should be noted that this promotion applies only to Zero Rate (single flights) and does not include the charge corresponding to the Airport Use Fee (TUA).

In addition, Viva Aerobus reported that will have five new routes from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) which will begin to operate from next July 15.

He also announced that four of the routes will be national to Acapulco, Cancun, Oaxaca and Puerto Escondido and the fifth route will connect to Havana, Cuba, which makes it the first international route of Viva Aerobús in AIFA.

Viva Aerobus is one of the most profitable and accessible low-cost airlines in Mexico, transporting more than 64.5 million passengers in its 14-year history.