Avoid surprises when buying tickets to watch a movie at the cinema – and save some money to cover the costs of popcorn, soda and parking – with this survey carried out by Estadão with the main chains in São Paulo.

The champion in discounts is REAG Belas Artes, with the best price options on Mondays.

Below, we detail the days and ticket prices for this and other cinemas in the city.

Cinemark

Cheapest day: varies between Monday to Wednesday

Sock: R$ 12.00

Full: R$ 24.00

3D socks: R$ 15.50

Full 3D: R$ 31.00

The prices above are the most affordable in the chain and can be found at the Raposo branch, from Monday to Wednesday. Cinemark also has partnerships with Vivo, Elo and Bradesco, which guarantee discounts on tickets.

Kinoplex

Cheapest day: Tuesday (Itaim and Vila Olímpia units); Monday to Wednesday (Parque da Cidade unit)

Half: R$ 15.50

Full: R$ 31.00

3D socks: R$ 16.50

Full 3D: R$ 33.00

The prices above are for the Vila Olímpia branch. The chain also offers half-price discounts for Banco Pan customers.

Cinesystem

Cheapest day: Monday to Wednesday (Frei Caneca and Pompeia units)

Sock: R$ 16.00

Full: R$ 32.00

3D Sock: R$ 18.00

Full 3D: R$ 36.00

Half IMAX: R$ 30.00

Full IMAX: R$ 60.00

Cinesystem offers a discount for birthday people who are members of the Popcorn Club. To receive the benefit, the registration must be valid for at least 90 days and a purchase must have been made in the last 12 months. The promotion is valid for the month of the birthday and provides a ticket for the birthday person.

UCI

Cheapest day: Monday (Anália Franco, Jardim Sul and Santana Parque Shopping units); Monday to Wednesday (Plaza Sul Shopping)

Sock: R$ 11.50

Full: R$ 23.00

3D Sock: R$ 13.00

Full 3D: R$ 26.00

Half IMAX: R$ 13.00

Full IMAX: R$ 26.00

The above prices are valid on Mondays at all locations and until Wednesday at Plaza Sul Shopping. For customers with a UCI UNIQUE card, it is also possible to purchase tickets at half-price.

REAG Fine Arts

Cheapest day: Monday

Half: R$ 10.00

Full: R$ 20.00

For national films, tickets are discounted to Monday prices.

Where: R. da Consolação, 2,423 – Consolação. Telephone: (11) 2894-5781.

CineSala

Cheapest day: Monday to Wednesday

Half armchair: R$ 17.00

Full seat: R$ 34.00

Half individual sofa: R$ 25.00

Entire individual sofa: R$50.00

Half double sofa: R$50.00

Entire double sofa: R$ 100.00

To purchase half-price tickets for the double sofa, you must present proof of occupancy for both people. If only one person is entitled to half-price tickets, the proportional amount (R$100) will be charged.

Prices mentioned do not apply to special sessions.

Where: R. Fradique Coutinho, 361 – Pinheiros. Telephone: (11) 3060-8417.

Cultural Reserve

Cheapest day: Wednesday

Sock: R$ 17.00

Full: R$ 34.00

Where: Paulista Avenue, 900 – Bela Vista. Telephone: (11) 3287-3529.