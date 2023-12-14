Putin promised to extend “flat” fares for flights to the Far East

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to extend “flat” fares for flights to the Far East. On the same day, national carrier Aeroflot opened the sale of tickets for subsidized domestic flights. Lenta.ru found out who can get air tickets with big discounts and for which destinations they are available.

What are “flat” tariffs

During a direct line on December 14, Vladimir Putin said that Aeroflot’s “flat” tariffs for transportation to the Far East will be extended until 2024.

This is usually done at the end of the year after my consultations with Aeroflot, primarily other companies, and the Ministry of Transport. We will extend “flat” tariffs Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

“Flat” tariffs were launched in 2014 at the initiative of the Russian leader. According to the program, the cost of Aeroflot air tickets to a number of cities in the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) does not change throughout the year, regardless of the season and demand for travel.

At the same time, all residents of the country can take advantage of preferential tariffs. Knownthat since the launch of the program, the airline has transported almost 17 million passengers through it.

Who can get discounts on subsidized flights and where can you fly?

In addition to “flat” fares, there are subsidized air travel. They are available only to certain categories of Russians and only on certain routes. Thus, pensioners (women over 55 and men over 60), young people under 23, disabled people, people with many children and residents of the Far Eastern Federal District can buy tickets with state support.

December 14 Aeroflot opened sale of subsidized tickets for 2024. The carrier’s website clarifies that you can fly with discounted travel documents within six months from the date of purchase. There are other restrictions, for example, you can only purchase four one-way tickets or two round-trip tickets.

Currently, Aeroflot does not offer subsidized tickets to all destinations. Thus, residents of the Far East can already buy tickets to Moscow from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Magadan, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for 10,200 rubles.

9200 rubles costs of flying to Moscow from Yakutsk at a subsidized rate in 2024

Later, other directions from list of the Federal Air Transport Agency: from Blagoveshchensk and Anadyr to Moscow, from Khabarovsk and Vladivostok to St. Petersburg.

Aeroflot also offers its own preferential fares for young people (12-23 years old) and pensioners, and not only Far Eastern destinations participate in the program. It is clarified that you can fly with this discount from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Krasnoyarsk and Minvod to Ufa, Samara, Yekaterinburg and other cities.

Other Russian carriers also participate in the subsidized ticket program. For example, in 2024, Ural Airlines will fly from Vladivostok to Sochi for 10,500 rubles, and Siberia Airlines will offer tickets from Irkutsk to Neryungri for 2,000 rubles. The list also includes Red Wings, Smartavia, Yakutia, IrAero, and Alrosa airlines.