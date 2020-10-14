INOX will also sell PPE kits in its multiplex INOX Leisure Limited CEO Alok Tandon has created his website. Apart from the famous movie ticket aggregators, he will also sell tickets on his platform. Watching movies in the Corona era is going to be digital. You have to order online from tickets to snacks. INOX will have stock PPE kits so that viewers can buy them if needed.

Preparing to show old hits at low prices The biggest emphasis of theater owners is on fixing the right ticket price. Many multiplex chains have offered discounts to viewers. PVR Cinemas has also planned to showcase Punjabi and Bengali films in addition to events like Christopher Nolan Festival, Unmissable Hits. Amit Sharma of Miraj Cinema said that since this industry is finally opening, cinema will have to take special care of hygiene.

When will the big films be released? Initially some films in regional languages ​​are being released. According to Amit Sharma of Miraj Cinema, ‘The entire industry will be eyeing the performance of Bengali films. Apart from this, some films of Punjabi and Telugu are also coming. From next month, we may get to see Hollywood and Bollywood films.

Multiplexes will not open in Noida right now According to the Uttar Pradesh government, multiplexes can be opened from October 15 with occupancy of 50 percent. But no single multiplex is expected to open in Noida this week. Due to incomplete preparations, no multiplex operator has yet clarified when he will open the multiplex. Read what the theater owners said

If you cannot see any big hit in the movie theater then now is the chance. Ika-Dukka films are being released in the first week from October 15 when the cinema halls open. Currently, work is on to finalize the timing and seating arrangement of the shows. Apart from this, there will also be an attempt to provide popcorn, cola in a sanitization and safe manner. Staff will also have to provide safety kits. Multiplex owners have also reduced ticket prices. Overall, when cinema halls open after being closed for so long, the owners will not be focused on business. Their effort will be to win the trust of customers.