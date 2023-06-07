Volvo’s newest SUV comes at a surprisingly low price for this brand. The fully electric EX30 will be available early next year from 36,795 euros, making it more affordable than an intended competitor such as the Peugeot e-2008. How is that possible?

With the new EX30, Volvo gets a much smaller model in its range. In a sense, the 4.23 meter long SUV is the little brother of the extremely popular XC40 in the Netherlands, which is considerably larger at 4.42 meters in length. This means that Volvo has a model in the compact segment of the market for the first time in a long time.

In terms of size and price, the EX30 is a competitor for models such as the Audi Q2 and the also electric Kia Niro, but with its relatively low price it also enters the market for more compact models. The entry-level model is cheaper than electric cars from less ‘luxury’ brands, such as the Opel Corsa (from 36,999 euros) or the recently renewed Volkswagen ID.3, which now costs at least 44,990 euros.

The EX30 shares its technical base with the relatively new Smart #1 and the upcoming Zeekr X, a new Chinese model that will also be coming to the Netherlands later this year. After all, the three brands are all part of the large Geely group. With the compact SUV, Volvo is targeting younger buyers who mainly live in urban areas.

Volvo EX30 ©Volvo



Volvo EX30 keeps an eye on cyclists

It is therefore no coincidence that Volvo debuts a 'bicycle safety system' on the new EX30. The Scandinavian car brand explained the operation of the system, called Door Opening Alert, today during the unveiling of the car in Milan. "Especially in the city, it is still very common for cyclists to collide with car doors that suddenly open," says Volvo's safety expert Thomas Broberg.

That is why the EX30 helps, as it were, to look back. Broberg: “If the occupants accidentally overlook a cyclist coming from behind, the car’s sensors remain alert. If someone does want to get out, the EX30 gives an audible signal and a flashing light in the door mirror as a warning.”

This system is not new in the car world; the upcoming Kia EV9 may even temporarily activate the child lock to prevent people from getting out. The Volvo EX30 cannot. “Our research shows that warning is sufficient to make people aware of the dangers,” adds Broberg. “That is why we do not think it is necessary to build in an active system. This also prevents this car from becoming unnecessarily expensive. That price awareness is also the reason why Volvo does not provide extremely advanced self-driving technology in the EX30, as with the larger EX90. Technology such as laser-guided radar sensors (LiDar) would simply make this more accessible model too expensive.

Volvo EX30: always electric, up to 480 kilometers driving range

Unlike the current XC40, which is still available with combustion engines, the Volvo EX30 always runs on electricity. There will be a choice of three powertrains: the cheapest and least powerful ones have one electric motor between the rear wheels. This ‘Single Motor’ version delivers a power of 200 kilowatts (272 hp), can tow a braked trailer of 1000 kilos and draws its energy from a battery pack of 51 kilowatt hours. According to Volvo, this should be able to drive about 344 kilometers per charge.

The next step is the 'Single Motor Extended Range'. As the name implies, this version promises a wider driving range – courtesy of a larger package of 69 kilowatt hours. According to Volvo, about 480 kilometers per charge is feasible, while this version can pull a trailer of 1400 kilos. The brand claims to have put a lot of work into the efficiency of the electric motors. The Extended Range is in the price list from 41,495 euros.

Finally, there is the ‘Twin Motor Performance’, available for a minimum of 49,995 euros. It has two engines and four-wheel drive. With a maximum power of 315 kW (428 hp), this variant is considerably more powerful. According to its makers, this EX30 can even call itself the ‘fastest accelerating Volvo of all time’; from a standstill it reportedly takes only 3.6 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour. As with all new Volvos, the top speed is limited to 180 kilometers per hour. The four-wheel drive AWD version also promises the best news for caravan owners, as it can carry 1600 braked kilos on its towbar.

Where the Single Motor can fast charge with a maximum of 150 kilowatts, the two more expensive versions reach a speed of 175 kW. According to Volvo, this means that you have to stand at a fast charger for no more than half an hour to charge the batteries from 10 to eighty percent.

Volvo EX30 ©Volvo



Interior Volvo EX30: old jeans, no speakers in the doors

On the inside of the EX30 it is noticeable that there are no longer any speakers incorporated in the doors. Instead, Volvo opts for a kind of ‘soundbar’ that runs across the full width of the dashboard. If desired, it can be equipped with a Harman Kardon sound system with a total of nine speakers.

An additional advantage, say Volvo's interior developers: thanks to this system, more storage space was created in the doors and the rest of the cabin. The door pockets of the EX30 are indeed above average, while the large and centrally placed glove box is a smart find. You can also reach it more easily from behind the wheel than when the storage space is in front of your passenger's feet.

Volvo proudly states that the EX30 is the ‘cleanest Volvo ever’. According to the brand, the total CO2 emissions caused during production are greatly reduced by extensive use of recycled materials. Those who want an EX30 can choose from four different interior styles, which Volvo calls ‘pre-furnished rooms’. In each variant you will find other ‘sustainable’ materials: in the dashboard and door trim, the manufacturer uses flax fibers, crushed plastic window frames and even old jeans. The floor mats consist entirely of recycled PET bottles.

Volvo EX30 ©Volvo



Volvo EX30: don’t count on a spacious family car

The EX30 is not very spacious in the back, as you notice during the first introduction in Italy. Compared to the larger XC40, which is already not very spacious in the back seat, the rear occupants clearly have less room for their heads and legs. That is a conscious choice, says the brand through CEO Jim Rowan, because the intended buyers of an EX30 do not have large families. The space on the well-fitting front seats is therefore more spacious than in the back, although the rear seat does offer space for three adults with some perseverance.

The luggage compartment is cleverly shaped and can be equipped with a double floor if desired. With the rear seat in use, there is room for up to 400 liters of luggage. The rear seat backrest can be folded down in two parts for more space. There is also a second luggage compartment with a capacity of 7 liters in the nose of the Volvo, although you can store at most a coiled charging cable there.

Volvo EX30 ©Volvo



Volvo EX30 ©Volvo



Volvo EX30 ©Volvo



Volvo EX30 ©Volvo



Volvo EX30 ©Volvo

