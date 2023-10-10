Plan a trip exciting often begins with a key question: What is the best day to buy plane tickets? To answer, the “ARC 2019 Air Travel Outlook Report” from Expedia sheds light on this question, providing valuable data on when cheap airline tickets are most likely to be found.

According to the site Expediaa site where you can buy plane tickets, accommodation, etc., The best day to find cheap flights is Sunday. This is because the last days of the work week tend to be more expensive, as this is when there is more demand for travel.

Sundays, on the other hand, are days of lower demand, so airlines are more willing to offer discounts. Although, in addition to the day of the week, there are other factors that can affect the price of plane tickets, such as the time, month of the year and destination. Airline tickets are generally cheaper if purchased in advance and if traveling during the off-season.

The best days to buy plane tickets

For those who prefer to travel in business classes, Sunday is also the optimal day to get discounted rates that can reach 11 percent. For those who postpone purchasing until Friday, they may face an increase in ticket prices.

The day before the weekend, airfares can rise by up to 5 percent. Therefore, if you are looking to save, remember to take advantage of the weekend and mark Sunday on your calendar, as it becomes the best day to buy plane tickets in Mexico and other places in Latin America.

In addition to the date of purchase, The day you choose to fly also influences the price of the ticket.. According to the report from the aforementioned portal, the cheapest day to fly is Thursday. On this day, economy class tickets may experience a fare decrease of up to 10 percent. Thus, those who choose to travel on Saturday may end up paying up to 20 percent more.