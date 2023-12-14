Dacia launches new offers with the Inclusive Mobility Programhis social leasing which allows people with an income of up to 15,000 euros to buy a new Dacia model starting from 148 euros (220 euros for Spring).

Dacia Sandero and Spring offers, social leasing

The Dacia social leasing program involves models Sandero Streetway And Spring Essential and provides for zero down payment leasing contracts with a duration of 36-48 months and monthly fees starting from 148 euros (220 euros for Spring), with TAN of 0.99%.

Dacia's social leasing is aimed at people with incomes of less than 15,000 euros, in Milan, Bologna, Rome and Naples

Potential clients must have a demonstrable income of up to 15,000 euros per yeara condition of employment, even temporary, and residing in one of the 4 pilot cities: Milan, Bologna, Rome, Naples. The program will subsequently expand nationwide during 2024.

How does it work

The social leasing program for Sandero Streetway provides for an installment from 148 euros per month with VAT included, without down payment and at an interest rate of 0.99% (APR 2.16%). The plan provides 47 canonswith a surrender value of 8,755 euros for the petrol version and 9,170 euros for the version ECO-G petrol/LPG.

Dacia Sandero Streetway from 148 euros per month

For the Electric springthe installment of the so-called social leasing is 220 euros per month with state incentives in case of scrapping, without down payment, and at an interest rate of 0.99% (APR 2.25%). Here too there are 47 fees, with a redemption value of 5,962.65 euros.

Who are Dacia offers aimed at?

The Dacia social leasing offer is aimed at customers with incomes of less than 15,000 euros per year (documentable) who live in the cities of Milan, Bologna, Rome, Naples and applies only to the specified models and versions, with no additional costs for paint and options.

Dacia Spring Essential from 220 euros per month

Requests for various employment contracts, such as the first hire, apprenticeship contracts, domestic worker contracts, agricultural workers employed without continuity and seasonal workers. During 2024, social leasing will be extended to all metropolitan cities.

