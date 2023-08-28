In the fall of 2023, Apple will reduce the prices of older smartphones. About it informs BGR edition.

According to media journalists, the American corporation annually reduces prices for models of past years. In this regard, the authors predicted that popular devices in 2022 and 2021 will fall in price – by about $ 100.

So, the iPhone SE, released in 2022, will be available for $429, and the iPhone 13, introduced in 2021, will cost $599. Previous generation models will also drop in price: iPhone 14 – up to $699, iPhone 14 Plus – up to $799. This will be due to the fact that new smartphones will appear on the market: for example, the iPhone 15, which will cost a minimum of $799, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which should be priced at a minimum of $1,299.

The authors recalled that Apple’s premium flagships do not stay on sale for more than a year. In this regard, after the release of the iPhone 15 series, the American IT giant must stop the production and sale of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Earlier, Bloomberg analysts said that Apple products may rise in price due to tense relations between the US and China. Experts noted that the division of the global supply chain may affect the cost of goods.