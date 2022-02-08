Coronavirus screening with a mobile phone at the University of Pennsylvania. PennMedicine

For the control of a pandemic, it is crucial to know who is contagious, those who, with or without symptoms of infection, have a sufficient viral load to infect others. Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, researchers have worked to develop affordable, portable, home methods for detecting individual potential to transmit the disease at all times. These technologies have reached mobile phones. The team of the Spanish biotechnologist César de la Fuente at the University of Pennsylvania has created three systems. Also a team from the University of California has developed a smartphone-based model for testing SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses without requiring specialized equipment.

De La Fuente, one of the most internationally recognized Spaniards and winner of the Princess of Girona award, has warned since the beginning of the crisis that “PCR is an excellent method to detect infection, but not necessarily to determine if the person is contagious” . To bridge this gap, he has developed several cheap, fast and effective virus detection prototypes. The last leap has been to bring the systems to mobiles due to their global availability, immediacy and efficiency.

“We have developed a total of three prototypes for smartphones,” he explains from the source. “The first two use electrochemistry to detect the virus”. To achieve this, the equipment of it has created a chip on which a sample of fluid from the mouth or nose is deposited. Through an electrochemical reaction, if the virus is identified, through the S protein (the one used to infect), has managed to enter the organism cells using the AC2 receptor, the human cellular door that uses the coronavirus. These chips are connected, thanks to a potentiostat (which allows the control of certain variables in an electrochemical cell), to a laptop or a smartphone. All the technology they use is already developed and available and the system has been collected by the scientific journal Matter.

The colors of infection

The third prototype, published in ACS Nano., as the Spanish researcher explains, uses nanotechnology instead of electrochemistry: “It is basically a cotton swab, like the one used for the best-known tests, which is inserted into a liquid that changes color if we are infected. It is a colorimetric assay, similar to a pregnancy test. A free mobile application allows you to detect the intensity of each pixel (the smallest element that makes up an image) and that allows you to correlate that qualitative image into something quantitative”. In this way, the mobile identifies the viral load based on the color that the sample acquires.

Each use of the first tests has an estimated cost of 4.15 euros and the second does not reach 15 euro cents and does not require any additional technology other than the mobile phone and the free application. Results take no longer than four minutes and are effective with both high and low viral load samples.

“The results”, highlights the researcher, “are similar to those of a PCR or a conventional antigen test. We can detect minuscule amounts of the virus.” The team at the University of Pennsylvania is now in contact with companies that want to develop this technology and move to the production and commercialization phase.

De la Fuente’s team has been one of the first, but not the only one, to advance in this field, essential not only for the pandemic, but also for future infections of other pathogens, some as common as the flu, which are could diagnose at home in a matter of minutes and at minimal cost.

A plate, a cardboard box and LED lights

A team at the University of California publishes in Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama) another model for mobile phones with a sensitivity similar to the most widely used tests to date and, according to the lead author of the study, Douglas M. Heithoff, with the ability to be “easily modified to identify new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens with potential pandemic, including influenza.

This last proposal uses loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP). It is a low-cost and very common DNA amplification technique in molecular biology for the diagnosis of certain diseases.

This detection system on smartphones from saliva samples consists, as described by the authors of the study, “on a hot plate, a cardboard box and LED lights.” “The system is cheap from configuring and portable. It can be manufactured for less than 88 euros “.

These systems are essential in a context of saturation of primary health care and high contagiousness of the virus. They allow the verification of viral load, quickly and accurately, in large populations, and especially in those countries with fewer resources. Cheap and accessible self-diagnosis is also key in a period of lifting restrictions.

“What are we waiting for? Why aren’t all diagnostic tests done on our smartphones and instead run on big machines in labs? Alexander Edwards, Professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading

In this sense, Alexander Edwards, Professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading (United Kingdom), asks: “What are we waiting for? Why aren’t all diagnostic tests done on our smartphones and instead run on big machines in labs?”

As Edwards explains in Science Media Center, “These works show that we can detect important diseases such as covid or flu virus infections outside the laboratory, with relatively simple tests. The challenge remains large-scale production and making them simple and accessible.” “Smart phones,” adds, “are very powerful tools for clinical diagnostic tests, even simply using their cameras, no modifications, because many laboratory tests provide visual or color-based results.”

For Kevin McConway, professor emeritus at the Open University (United Kingdom), the work of the University of California has a limitation that the authors of the research themselves share: “This study uses participants from a hospital environment in the United States and things could turn out to be very different in other low- and middle-income country settings where, they rightly say, it might be more useful.”

He also shares this caution Michael Head, researcher at the University of Southampton. However, he admits: “It is likely that the use of mobile technology and remote health programs constitute a key part of the functioning of health systems in a post-pandemic surroundings. However, many of these approaches remain the future instead of the immediate present. “

