North Korea's shells are said to be of inferior quality. This circumstance will not please North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. © KCNA/AFP

Russia's military is suffering setbacks in the Ukraine war – partly due to the use of inferior artillery shells from North Korea.

Kyiv – Russia’s army is suffering Ukraine war under inferior ammunition supplies? Goods from North Korea are suspected: According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia is suffering losses because of artillery shells from Kim Jong-Un's arsenal. The US portal, among others, reported on this Newsweek.

Russia is reportedly struggling with low-quality ammunition from North Korea

In some cases, poor quality shells exploded prematurely in the barrels of guns and mortars. This led to damage to military equipment and injuries among Russian soldiers, it said. A military unit in the southern Kherson region, commanded by the well-known Russian Colonel General Mikhail Teplinskij, was particularly affected by the damage caused by cheap grenades.

According to further reports, the North Korean shells are also causing problems for Vladimir Putin's army to aim. Due to the high demand for artillery and mortar ammunition, the Russian military also has to rely on imported weapons.

The message matches reports from the US agency Associated Press from the months of October and November, after which North Korea delivered over 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to support Russia in Ukraine. The White House condemned these shipments, saying Russian military technology was likely supplied to North Korea in return.

Russian army suffers dramatic losses in Ukraine

According to an assessment by US intelligence agencies, Russia has lost about 87 percent of its active ground forces and 66 percent of its tanks available at the time since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Of the original 360,000 ground troops, 315,000 are now incapacitated – 2,200 of its 3,500 tanks have already been destroyed, according to US intelligence estimates.

Faced with ongoing shortages of trained personnel, ammunition and equipment, Russia is taking new measures: relaxing recruiting standards, using Soviet-era equipment and expanding conscription. The Russian Defense Ministry has also announced several rounds of recruitment and increased the age limit for certain categories of reservists. Russia is also said to be planning to draft teenagers from the occupied territories of Ukraine into the army.