Traveling doesn’t always mean spending a fortune, you can take advantage of promotions from airlines, hotels and more to discover the destination of your choice. On this occasion, Volaris is offering its flights with up to 60% discount.

If you want to enjoy a trip to national and international destinations paying less than half for the flight, we tell you how to take advantage of the Volaris offer.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Additionally, you should know that this offer includes an additional 20% discount if you are a v.club member and is applicable to the airfare for domestic and international trips with Volaris.

The promotion is valid only when purchasing on the airline’s official website, using the promotional code V1MX60 and is available for purchase until Monday, August 5, 2024.

Please note that this promotion is only valid for flights made on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August 12 and November 30, 2024.

Another aspect that you should know about this Volaris promotion so that you can make the most of it is that the discount is not valid on the Airport Use Fee, taxes or additional services.

Also, if you plan to travel with your entire family or friends, you should know that the discount does not apply to groups larger than 10 people.

Finally, the Volaris promotion applies only to zero and basic reservations, the airline’s most economical.

With the Zero Fare you can travel with one personal item, the size of which does not exceed 35x45x20 cm (which fits under the seat in front of you).

While with the basic reservation you can travel with your personal item, plus a carry-on bag whose measurements do not exceed 55x40x25 cm and which in total do not exceed 15 kg.