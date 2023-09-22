Home page World

From: Emanuel Zylla

Split

It was supposed to be a relaxing vacation: a Boeing got caught in the Mallorca storm and ran out of fuel. The only solution is an emergency landing on the island.

Palma de Mallorca – Storm over Mallorca, travel peak season with a long weekend in Great Britain, flight cancellations and delays: On August 27th, everything came together at Palma de Mallorca Airport to promote disaster. For the passengers of the low-cost airline Jet2, this day was certainly more exciting than they could have hoped for when the pilot explained the situation to them over the on-board radio.

The Boeing B737-86N, which was almost fully occupied with 187 passengers and six crew members, was traveling from Glasgow to Mallorca. The pilot had to make an emergency landing after there was hardly any fuel left on board because his plane had to wait an hour due to the storm over Mallorca, according to the newspaper Diary of Mallorca reported on September 14th.

Others describe how passengers and crew feel in such moments after their version of a horror flight. Here with Eurowings from Hamburg to Ibiza, when the storm on August 27th led to turbulent moments on board.

Passengers won’t soon forget this: Due to storms in Mallorca, a Boeing from the British airline Jet2 ran out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing at Palma Airport. (Symbolic photo) © Markus Mainka / Imago

Moments of horror over Palma de Mallorca: emergency landing in storms and low fuel

Although these were exciting moments for Jet2 passengers, fortunately no one was injured in the incident. They have that Mallorca newspaper (MZ) learned about a commission responsible for investigating accidents and incidents in civil aviation. The Spanish government has given the order to deal with the incident.

According to current information, the event is said to have happened at 11:00 a.m., when the storm in Mallorca reached its peak. The storm delayed the landing, so the crew sent an emergency call to get priority landing permission at Palma Airport due to the now tight fuel situation.

Discover Mallorca: 10 top sights away from the Ballermann View photo series

Uninjured passengers, but almost an hour more flight time due to weather chaos in Mallorca

Normally, such a scheduled flight from Glasgow to Palma takes two and a half hours, the commission said, adding that the Boeing was finally able to land after three hours and 26 minutes of flight without incident, but with 39 kilograms less fuel than the last reserve required. That must have been an extremely frightening and long hour for the passengers in the storm over Mallorca.

According to the MZ Jet2 has not yet commented on the incidents. The low-cost airline is, according to Information from the British Civil Aviation Authority, currently ahead of TUI, the largest tour operator in the United Kingdom. (zy)