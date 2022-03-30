PARIS (Reuters) – Sales of kits that allow gasoline engines to run on ethanol are rising in France as drivers switch to cheaper renewable fuel at a time of rising oil prices.

Market leader FlexFuel Energy Development says it delivered 6,400 conversion kits in the first 22 days of March, an 80% increase from 3,468 in February and nearly three times the 2,166 in January, company data showed.

“People think now is the time, there really is interest in switching to ethanol,” said Sylvain Demoures, secretary general of the French ethanol producer group SNPAA.

While it takes more bioethanol than standard gasoline to travel an equivalent distance, in France the price difference between the two – mainly due to a lower tax on grain and beet-based fuel – more than makes up for it.

E85, a motor fuel containing up to 85% ethanol, sold at an average of 0.92 euros per liter at French gas stations on March 25, against 1.97 euros/liter for the SP95-E10, gasoline. most used, data showed.

Retail gasoline prices have skyrocketed around the world this month on concerns about supply disruptions after tough sanctions imposed by the West in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting consumers to look for cheaper alternatives or reduce consumption.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Sybille de La Hamaide)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat