We won’t say that the Lucid Air is suddenly affordable, but the new slip-on is a lot less expensive.

Among the many new entrants flooding the market jumps Lucid above it anyway. With the LucidAir they even know Tesla to trump. There is, however, a significant drawback. That’s the sky-high price tag. The Lucid Air Dream Edition costs €222,000. And the Grand Touring is not a bargain at € 180,500.

However, cheaper (read: less expensive) versions were also on the way and Lucid is now announcing the Dutch prices. These are the Lucid Air Pure AWD and the Lucid Air Touring. The real entry-level model is the Pure RWD, by the way, but Lucid is not talking about that yet.

For now, the entry-level model is the Lucid Air Pure with four-wheel drive. You have lost € 115,000 for this. Still a lot of money, but it saves half compared to the Lucid Air Dream Edition. Unlike the more expensive versions, which have a glass roof, the Pure has an aluminum roof.

The great thing is: the Pure costs half of the Dream Edition, but you don’t get half the range. The Lucid Air Pure still has a very generous range of 725 km. It is still an estimate of the WLTP value, but the range is perfectly fine, that much is clear. The power of 480 hp is also not bad for an entry-level model.

At the same time as the Pure, Lucid is launching the Touring in the Netherlands, which is positioned between the Pure and the Grand Touring. The Touring has the same range, but must have more power, namely 620 hp. You pay €134,000 for this version.

Although the Lucid Air has become a lot cheaper with the new entry-level version, it is still more expensive than the competition. You have a Tesla Model S and a Mercedes EQS for less:

Tesla Model S (634 km, 680 hp): €107,490

Mercedes EQS 450+ (757 km range, 333 hp): €109,090

Lucid Air Pure (725 km range, 480 hp): €115,000

BMW i7 (625 km range, 544 hp): €145,500

However, the Lucid does have something to offer: more range and better finish than the Model S and more power than the Mercedes EQS. If you go shopping in this segment, the Lucid is definitely worth considering.

You can check out the driving test with the Lucid Air Dream Edition (which costs €222,000) below:

