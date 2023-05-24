Cheap electricity | The average price of electricity is historically in the red – a cause for reflection for homes producing solar electricity

Households that produce solar electricity have to pay during low electricity prices.

Exchange electricity the daily average price on the electricity exchange Nord Pool turned negative for the first time in the history of the Finnish electricity market.

The hourly spot price in the Finnish price area went negative on Wednesday at noon and will remain negative or zero throughout the evening.

During the day on Wednesday, the price is negative for a total of thirteen hours, and the daily average price is exactly negative.

Director responsible for energy markets at Energiateollisuus ry Pekka Salomaa estimates that this is the first time that the daily average price is negative.

“I can’t remember that the average price of the whole day has been negative before. This must be the case, because we have never had so much weather-dependent production before,” Salomaa assesses.

Also on Thursday, the price of electricity on the stock exchange is negative for up to fifteen hours, although the average price rises to the plus side.

Exchange electricity the price is outweighed by the good hydropower situation. The hydropower plants in northern Sweden and northern Finland have to run winter meltwater through their power plants, even though the electricity consumption is low due to the warm weather.

Salomaa says that the “forced production” of hydropower has lowered the price of electricity on the exchange for a few weeks.

There is so much energy production that the energy companies that produce nuclear power have said that they are limiting production so that they do not have to pay for the electricity they feed into the grid.

When the electricity price is negative, the electricity producer had to pay for supplying electricity to the grid.

Fortum announced on Tuesday that it will adjust the output of both units of its Loviisa nuclear power plant down by one hundred megawatts on Wednesday. The production capacity of Teollisuuden Voima’s brand new Olkiluoto 3 unit has also been limited on Wednesday.

Negative the price of electricity causes households that produce solar electricity to think about. During the energy crisis, some households got excited to buy solar panels and become solar electricity producers.

Like large electricity producers, households that produce electricity with solar panels also have to pay for supplying electricity to the grid during negative prices.

Whether a household becomes the payer depends on what is written in the solar electricity sales contract between the electricity company and the household. There are company-specific differences in the contracts.

In the contracts, the households agree to sell the electricity produced by the solar panels to the electricity company, which may be left over by the household for its own use.

An expert at the state consulting company Motiva Brother Matti Virtanen says that it is usually recorded in sales contracts that compensation for excess electricity is paid according to the current exchange electricity price.

“If the spot price of electricity is negative, the small producer basically has to pay for the electricity fed into the grid,” says Virtanen.

This is recorded, for example, in the solar electricity sales contracts of Helen, the city of Helsinki’s energy company.

Helen’s manager responsible for sales and customer service Anu-Elina Hintsa says that the household that is Helen’s customer sells excess production to the grid at the exchange electricity spot price.

“If the spot price is in the red, the customer remains to be paid for that period, but it is a very marginal situation. In such situations, we are talking about a very small part of overproduction on a monthly basis. “, Hintsa says via email.

Helen pays the overproduction at the small producer once a month. This small part of overproduction, for which the household pays, is counted among normal overproduction.

Energy industry Salomaa advises that a household producing solar electricity should increase its own electricity use during negative price hours as much as possible, for example to heat the water heater and charge the electric car.

Then the household’s solar panels feed as little surplus electricity as possible into the electricity grid.

In principle, the electricity production of solar panels can also be cut off during negative hours, but experts do not recommend it.

“It’s not worth turning off the devices, because we’re talking about such small amounts that it’s better not to waste them,” says Virtanen.

The benefit of turning off the devices remains small, because the household building always consumes some electricity. Virtanen reminds that the household has to pay a transfer fee and electricity tax for this electricity if the building’s solar panels do not produce electricity.

“That’s why the situation would have to be quite special for shutting down the system to be profitable. We are talking about a short time and little benefit.”